U.S. All Star Federation Kicks Off 2021-22 Program Year; Welcomes New and Returning Members With Robust Calendar of Events, Workshops and Benefits

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. All Star Federation, today announced the kick-off to its 2021-22 program year, including a robust range of leadership programs, exciting in-person sanctioned events and additional membership benefits. Beginning with July’s National Meeting and the ongoing membership renewal drive, the USASF calendar is full of offerings designed to drive excellence and skills, teach leadership and teamwork and enrich the lives of All Star members and athletes.

USASF sanctioned competitions offer athlete protection, defined rules and consistency in an environment that is positive, fun and welcoming for all participants, and are the only pathway to potentially competing at The Cheerleading and Dance Worlds, to be held in April 2022. Working with key third-party resources in the field of youth safety, and with consistent rules, age requirements and regulations at each sanctioned competition, the USASF and its more than 80 Competition Producer company members nationwide provide the safest and healthiest competitive atmosphere and best possible on- and off-the-floor experience for athletes. Events begin in October with competitions scheduled around the country.

Leadership programs include the IMPACT workshop (Integrity Motivates People and Cultures to Transform), designed for All Star professionals, owners, coaches, competition producers and choreographers. For athletes, USASF offers BOLT/MARCH workshops (Bettering our Leaders of Tomorrow/Males Advancing Respect, Character and Honor) to activate young cheer and dance leaders to become strong peer role models who put team first, fully commit to their All Star program and learn to make choices that lead to accomplishments.

As part of this year’s successful membership drive, USASF has expanded its Member Perks Program, which offers savings on everything from hotels to oil changes, movie tickets to amusement parks, and exclusive discounts from partners and affiliates.

Ali Stangle, Interim Executive Director of the USASF, commented, “As we shared at the National Meeting, we are very excited about kicking off another event-filled year for All Star Cheer and Dance. Our members came together last year so well despite the challenges, and we are ready to roll out a solid year of competitions, events, training and leadership opportunities to help them advance in the sport as well as personally, which is the hallmark of All Star.”

About USASF:

The U.S. All Star Federation supports and enriches the lives of our All Star athletes and members. The USASF provides consistent rules, strives for a safe environment for athletes, drives excellence and promotes a positive image for the sport. The organization credentials coaches, certifies legality officials, sanctions events and maintains safety guidelines, all with the goal of providing the safest possible environment for cheer and dance athletes to train and compete. For more information, visit www.usasf.net