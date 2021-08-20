Aspen Dental Partners With Forward Science to Offer Professional Rinse Line Nationwide.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forward Science announced an agreement with Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI) that makes Forward Science’s professional rinse line, TheraStōm and OxiStōm, available to independent dentists in over 900 Aspen Dental branded offices. After a successful partnership with OralID, this is the second agreement between Forward Science and ADMI, the dental support organization (DSO) providing practice management and non-clinical support to practitioners in Aspen Dental offices nationwide. This partnership equips ADMI’s clinicians with professional, therapeutic products to enhance their clinical recommendations to patients.

This therapeutic rinse line is for “professional use only,” made to strict quality standards in Forward Science’s FDA-regulated, GMP facility. “We’re thrilled to partner with Forward Science once again to provide our clinicians with high-quality products backed by proven ingredients and rigorous testing,” says ADMI Vice President of Hygiene Support, Maureen Howes. “These products are readily available in our offices, which increases patient compliance and improves overall clinical outcomes.”

TheraStōm is a highly bioavailable Cetylpyridinium Chloride (CPC) daily oral rinse that helps control plaque, gingivitis, and halitosis causing VSCs. OxiStōm is a hydrogen peroxide oral wound cleansing rinse that helps cleanse and promote healing of oral wounds. Both products have the added benefits of containing xylitol and essential oils, without any alcohol, dyes, or artificial flavoring.

“Our team is always looking for new ways to better serve the needs of our dental community, whether that be through life-changing oral cancer screening technology via OralID®, providing hand sanitizer in the midst of a global pandemic, or creating this line of rinses that will benefit both the practice and patient,” says Forward Science CEO, Robert Whitman. “TheraStōm and OxiStōm are two products that fill a need for our dental partners. We are excited to partner with ADMI to get these products into the hands of thousands of dental professionals across the United States.”

If you are interested in learning more about TheraStōm and OxiStōm, visit our website for more information.

About Forward Science

Forward Science is a privately held MedTech company based in Houston, Texas. OralID, Forward Science’s flagship product, is an award-winning oral cancer screening device that allows clinicians to visualize abnormalities that may not be seen under traditional white light examinations. With the success of OralID, Forward Science continued to focus on moving science forward in the oral healthcare industry by launching advanced diagnostic testing products (CytID, hpvID, phID, PathID) along with treatment options (SalivaMAX and Orapeutic) and a line of professional use rinses (TheraStōm and OxiStōm). Always keeping the needs of the healthcare industry in mind, Forward Science has also recently launched a sanitation and PPE line. In addition to developing proprietary, state-of-the-art products, Forward Science has partnered with industry leaders to provide new and effective solutions to the dental community. Forward Science designs, develops, and manufactures their products in-house, ensuring the highest quality of standards coupled with superior customer service. Forward Science has quickly evolved into the industry leader for providing oral healthcare products worldwide.

To learn more about any of Forward Science’s products, please visit www.ForwardScience.com or call 855-696-7254.

About Aspen Dental

The Aspen Dental network includes more than 900 offices, in 42 states, owned and operated by independent practice owners who share a commitment to creating access to care for those who need it most. These independent practices supported 5.5 million patient visits in 2019, based on the belief that everyone has the right to quality, affordable oral health care. Each dental care team offers patients a safe, welcoming, judgment-free environment to address their dental challenges, including comprehensive exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings, periodontal treatment, whitening, oral surgery, crown and bridge work, and denture services. www.AspenDental.com

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI)

ADMI is the Dental Support Organization (DSO) that offers a full range of essential business support services to the independent dental practice owners in the Aspen Dental network. Service availability includes: location selection, leasing, outfitting each practice with state-of-the art equipment, billing and collection, human resources support, finance, accounting and marketing. Support from ADMI allows dental care teams to focus on delivering the high-quality patient care that patients expect in today’s changing healthcare landscape.