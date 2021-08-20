Vizient Announces New Member Agreement with The University of Texas System

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. announced today a new agreement with The University of Texas System that significantly expands the services and solutions used to deliver cost effective care to patients. The new agreement includes Vizient’s industry leading group purchasing contract portfolio services to The University of Texas System, including University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“We are excited to have this expanded agreement with The University of Texas System. We will now be able to integrate cost savings opportunities with data and analytics solutions and market specific insights,” said Byron Jobe, Vizient CEO. “This approach will enable them to drive greater efficiencies across the entire health system while continuing to deliver high-quality care.”

In addition to Vizient’s contract portfolio, the new agreement includes access to Vizient Savings Actualyzer – Supplies, for price benchmarking and performance comparison, Vizient Savings Actualyzer – Pharmacy, for visibility into pharmacy contracts, market data and benchmarking, DataLynx and the Impact Standardization Program, which focuses on reducing product variation and improvements in procurement processes.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. In 2021, Vizient acquired Intalere, which expanded its footprint with ambulatory and rural acute care providers. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.