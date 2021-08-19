Collision Sciences, a Provider of EDR Data for Use in Claims Investigations, is Now Integrated With the Duck Creek Platform, as the Company Joins Duck Creek’s Partner Ecosystem

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collision Sciences, whose technology allows insurance companies to quickly and cost effectively obtain Event Data Recorder (EDR) data from vehicles to be used in claims investigations, announced today that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies, a leading provider of SaaS-based core systems solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. Collision Sciences’ technology and EDR vehicle support API can now be integrated with Duck Creek’s Claims solution via an Anywhere Enabled Integration available for download from the Duck Creek Content Exchange.

Collision Sciences helps insurers and others to access the data post-collision that is critical to determining what happened in an accident. Today, factors such as speed, braking, g-forces at impact, steering and evasive maneuvers, as well as prior accident facts are underutilized in investigations, resulting in improper decisions and payments. Collision Sciences has developed a solution that allows carriers to access this vehicle data, have it saved to the cloud, and be immediately available to complete a fraud, liability, or injury investigation.

Jason Bayley, founder and CEO of Collision Sciences, said “Partnering with Duck Creek allows Collision Sciences’ technology to be integrated in the workflows of carriers who are working to increase the accuracy of claim outcomes. The integration package allows an automobile insurer to instantly retrieve EDR vehicle support information for the involved vehicles, with instructions on how the claim handler can request or instantly review EDR Report data, for an affordable fee. EDR data reporting has traditionally been too expensive and only used in select claims investigations. Collision Sciences is enabling carriers to quickly and cost-effectively access this critical data for a significantly greater number of accidents.”

“Vehicle data has transformed the underwriting and pricing side of auto insurance, but claims departments have not been able to take full advantage of this trend,” said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President of Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. “We are pleased to partner with Collision Sciences and make their solution available to our joint customers.”

About Collision Sciences

Collision Sciences Inc. is a global technology and information provider enabling insurance carriers and corporations significant financial and operational benefits through scaled access and intelligent application of vehicle "black box" pre-crash data, biomechanical injury risk data, diagnostic repair data, and reconstructed motor incident data. For more information, visit www.collision-sciences.com

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com