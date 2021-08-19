ARM & HAMMER™ Sensitive Skin, Free & Clear Liquid Detergent is Certified “100%” by SkinSAFE for Sensitive Skin Sufferers.

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARM & HAMMER™ Sensitive Skin, Free & Clear Liquid Detergent is proud to announce that SkinSAFE has provided ARM & HAMMER Sensitive Skin, Free & Clear Liquid Detergent with their “safest” rating, highlighting the brand’s gentle-on-skin formula as one that excludes 100% of SkinSAFE’s topmost recognized skin allergens.

SkinSAFE is a data-driven platform developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic that uses clinical ingredient data to help people with sensitive skin find products that meet their sensitive skin needs and avoid products that don’t. SkinSAFE’s mission is to help people find appropriate products through AI-powered science, patch testing data, and ingredient-based product recommendations. The platform evaluates products through its database and ranks them based on their propensity to cause sensitivities, irritation, or allergies contingent on clinical ingredients, patient allergy testing data, and 20 years of Mayo Clinic research data. Once products are reviewed, the platform then provides a SkinSAFE rating based on how safe products are for sensitive skin sufferers to help consumers and physicians find and recommend tailored home care, skincare, and beauty products.

“ARM & HAMMER Sensitive Skin is thrilled to receive a ‘100%' rating from such a platform,” says Laurie Kirschner, Director of Marketing for ARM & HAMMER Laundry. “As a brand whose mission is to help lighten the load in any way that we can, we strongly value all of the work that SkinSAFE does to educate consumers and provide them with tools needed to conquer everyday sensitive skin needs.”

According to SkinSAFE, eleven of the most common allergens and irritants are responsible for up to 49% of all skin reactions. These eleven most common allergens and irritants include: Bacitracin, Benzalkonium Chloride, Benzophenone-4, Cobalt Chloride, Formaldehyde, Fragrance, Methyldibromo Glutaronitrile (MDBDGN), Methylisothiazolinone, Neomycin, Nickel and Potassium Dichromate. The other 51% of skin reaction cases come from 19,000+ other ingredients, with each allergen accounting for a very small percentage of all reaction cases.

ARM & HAMMER Sensitive Skin, Free & Clear Liquid Detergent is specially formulated for sensitive skin with a hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and dermatologist-tested formula. Designed to work in both standard machines and today's energy conscious high efficiency (HE) models, the detergent provides a powerful clean while being free and clear of perfumes, dyes, and preservatives that can cause irritation to sensitive skin.

“At SkinSAFE, we are on a mission to help people make smarter, healthier choices for sensitive skin,” says Aki Hashmi, CEO SkinSAFE Products. “Our platform utilizes clinical data, human insights, and AI, to assess the ingredients used in products and help people with sensitive skin find options that meet their sensitive skin needs and avoid products that don't.”

ARM & HAMMER Sensitive Skin, Free & Clear Liquid Detergent’s 100% SkinSAFE scoring will be reflected on new bottle packaging and the updated look will be available nationally at all major retailers.

Providing quality at a great value, ARM & HAMMER Sensitive Skin, Free & Clear Liquid Detergent is a great solution for those suffering from sensitive skin. For more information and to find a list of retailers that offer ARM & HAMMER Sensitive Skin, Free & Clear Liquid Detergent, please visit www.armandhammer.com/en/sensitive-skin and SkinSAFEproducts.com.

About ARM & HAMMER™:

For more than 100 years, ARM & HAMMER™ and its maker, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., have focused on manufacturing and marketing a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products, and developing initiatives focused on quality and affordability that directly benefit consumers and their local communities.

Under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ name, Church & Dwight provides a range of laundry products that provide a powerful clean at a value price. The ARM & HAMMER™ brand has your laundry needs covered with liquid detergent, single dose paks, powder detergent, and scent boosters. For more information, please visit www.armandhammer.com/laundry.