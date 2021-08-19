Windstream Recognized for Diversity and Inclusion Efforts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, has been recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine and HISPANIC Network Magazine for its diversity and inclusion programs.

U.S. Veterans Magazine named Windstream a Top Veteran-Friendly Company and Top Supplier Diversity Program. HISPANIC Network Magazine named Windstream a Top Employer, Top LGBTQ+ Employer and Top Supplier Diversity Program.

“ We are gratified by this recognition of our ongoing diversity and inclusion initiatives,” said Mary Michaels, chief human resources officer at Windstream. “ Our company understands that our strength lies in our people and that their unique skills and insights drive our ability to better serve our customers.”

U.S. Veterans Magazine’s annual review is an evaluation of the nation’s employers, initiatives, government agencies and educational institutions. These non-biased studies are valuable resources for job-seekers, business owners, students, consumers, senior management, business associations, employment agencies and consumer groups.

The lists were compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and survey responses that were performed by DiversityComm’s agents and/or affiliates. This year, more than 375 companies and institutions participated.

The results are published in the fall issue of U.S Veterans Magazine and available here and on print newsstands.

DiversityComm also publishes HISPANIC Network Magazine, which polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for its annual Best of the Best evaluations. HNM is one of the nation’s fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of Hispanics in all aspects of education, business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. The results are published in the fall issue of HISPANIC Network Magazine and available here and on print newsstands.

