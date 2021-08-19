Weedmaps announces multi-year partnership with Kevin Durant, Thirty Five Ventures, and Boardroom

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weedmaps, a leading technology platform for cannabis consumers and businesses, announced today a multi-year agreement with Kevin Durant and Thirty Five Ventures as well as a sponsorship deal with Boardroom. As part of Weedmaps’ mission to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy, this strategic partnership will aim to further deconstruct the negative stereotypes associated with cannabis while elevating the conversation around the plant’s potential for athlete wellness and recovery.

“Now more than ever, there is so much opportunity for growth in the cannabis industry as well as the removal of any remaining stigmas around its use,” said Kevin Durant, two-time NBA champion and president of Thirty Five Ventures. “As the technology leader in the industry, Weedmaps has consistently been at the forefront of change over the last decade. In partnering with Boardroom and Thirty Five Ventures, they’ve shown an even bigger commitment to innovation.”

Weedmaps will become an official sponsor of Thirty Five Ventures’ sports business media network, Boardroom, as part of the agreement. Available today, the latest episode of Boardroom’s Out of Office podcast brings together Rich Kleiman, Kevin Durant, and Weedmaps CEO Chris Beals to discuss the potential for the strategic partnership’s long-term impact across the industry, as well as the many challenges ahead that we must address as the country moves closer toward legalization.

“As the largest technology provider in the sector, we are serious about our responsibility to lead the national discussion around cannabis and the need for cannabis regulations to be updated across the board,” said Chris Beals, Chief Executive Officer of Weedmaps. “This partnership with Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, and the team at Thirty Five Ventures is a pivotal step forward in our ongoing efforts to break down stigmas surrounding cannabis, especially in the sports industry.”

In addition to its sponsorship agreement, Boardroom will collaborate with Weedmaps to produce an original content series, which is tentatively slated for debut in 2022. The multi-year agreement also comprises ongoing integrations with Boardroom, including: Out of Office podcast, development and distribution of original content, co-branded collaborations and events, exclusive merchandise, and more.

Part of Weedmaps’ broader sports and wellness initiative, the company’s partnership with Thirty Five Ventures aims to further educate consumers about the plant’s potential for wellness and recovery. For information about how cannabis affects the body, cannabis products used by some of today’s biggest names in sports, and more, visit weedmaps.com/sports-wellness. Check out the latest episode of Boardroom’s Out of Office podcast here, and for more on Boardroom, visit www.boardroom.tv.

About Weedmaps

Weedmaps is a leading online marketplace for cannabis users and businesses, operated by WM Technology, Inc. WM Technology, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: MAPS) mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy. Now in its second decade, WM Technology has been a driving force behind much of the legislative change we’ve seen in the past 10 years.

Founded in 2008, WM Technology is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, comprising a B2C platform, Weedmaps, and B2B software, WM Business. The cloud-based SaaS solutions from WM Business provide an end-to-end operating system for cannabis retailers. WM Business’ tools support compliance with the complex, disparate, and constantly evolving regulations applicable to the cannabis industry. Through its website and mobile apps, WM Technology provides consumers with the latest information about cannabis retailers, brands, and products, facilitating product discovery and driving engagement with our retail and brand customers.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

About Thirty Five Ventures

Co-founded by 2x NBA champion Kevin Durant and entrepreneur Rich Kleiman, Thirty Five Ventures includes the sports business media network Boardroom; an investment portfolio with over 70+ companies, including Acorns, Coinbase, Dutchie, Overtime, Dapper Labs/NBA Top Shot, Postmates, Goldin Auctions, and more; a film/TV arm with projects including the documentary series In the Water (SHOWTIME), the Academy Award-winning Two Distant Strangers (Netflix), and the upcoming scripted series "SWAGGER" (Apple); equity partnerships with premium audio brand Master & Dynamic and digital media network Just Women’s Sports; a minority stake in the Philadelphia Union; and management of Kevin Durant's on-and-off court business

About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman that looks inside the business of sports as we’ve never seen. The old days of gate-keeping and closed-door meetings are gone: now, athletes, tech moguls, and executives alike are moving the sports world - and culture itself - forward. Boardroom is at the forefront of this change, bringing both fans and entrepreneurs unique perspectives on the sports business news, hot topics, and key industry players they want to know about.

Boardroom is a Thirty Five Ventures company.