Onco360® Selected by Merck & Co., Inc. to Be in Specialty Pharmacy Network for WELIREG™ (belzutifan)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onco360®, the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy, has been selected by Merck & Co., Inc. to be in the specialty pharmacy network for WELIREG (belzutifan), a hypoxia-inducible factor inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease who require therapy for associated renal cell carcinoma (RCC), central nervous system (CNS) hemangioblastomas, or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNET), not requiring immediate surgery.

“Onco360 is honored to be included in the Merck specialty pharmacy network for WELIREG,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer, Onco360. “Onco360 is committed to supporting von Hippel-Lindau patients afflicted with certain associated tumors requiring treatment.”

About Onco360®, Oncology Pharmacy:

Onco360 is the largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company in the country. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

References

1) Merck Receives Priority Review From FDA for New Drug Application for HIF-2α Inhibitor Belzutifan (MK-6482) | Business Wire . Accessed August 2021.

2) Von Hippel-Lindau disease | Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD) – an NCATS Program (nih.gov) . Accessed August 2021.

3) Kidney and Renal Pelvis Cancer — Cancer Stat Facts . Accessed August 2021. Accessed August 2021.