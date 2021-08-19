Cygnet Infotech and Document Accounting Solutions (DAS) Partner to Offer An Enhanced E-signing and Document Management Capability for Square9 Customers

JOHANNESBURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cygnet Infotech, a global Technology Products & Services company, has partnered with Document Accounting Solutions (DAS), which is a One-Stop Office Solution for the professional and commercial markets throughout Africa.

To offer an enhanced e-signing and document management capability, Cygnet Infotech’s award-winning e-signing platform Cygnature together with DAS has created “Cygnature Node” for the ‘Square9 Suite of products’ Square9 is a leading developer of enterprise content management solutions.

With this partnership, the customers of Square 9 can now use Cygnature through "Cygnature Node" available within the Square9 Global Capture and Global Forms modules. DAS being the exclusive reseller of this Cygnature node for Square9, will help make document signing process more accessible to Square9 customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Grant Botha Snr. Solutions Architect at DAS said, “With everyone working remotely, we have witnessed the gap that needs to be filled by going truly digital in terms of documents and signatures. The Global Forms with Cygnature integration will revolutionise the process for digital signing of contracts, legal documents, etc. This will allow companies to increase productivity, security and compliancy.”

Niraj Hutheesing, Founder & Managing Director at Cygnet Infotech said, “Cygnet Infotech has developed the product Cygnature with an aim to promote seamless digital signing of documents. The pandemic has been a catalyst in pushing the industries to move towards a paperless economy by offering a faster way of executing documents. Electronic signing provides a safe and secure system where approvals, contracts, and other documents can be easily and effectively signed by individuals remotely. This collaboration with DAS will prove to be beneficial for both the companies involved as well as its users globally.”

Recently, Cygnet Infotech completed 21 years in the industry and marked 15% growth in FY 2020-2021. The company also underwent a brand transformation program, rejuvenated its logo, refreshed its brand fundamentals such as its brand promise and purpose, structured its sub-brands to bring the organization’s full strength under a unified master brand of Cygnet Infotech. Cygnet Infotech has also donated tablets to educate 350 less privileged students this year.

About Cygnet Infotech:

Established in 2000, Cygnet Infotech works with clients across 35 countries. Cygnet Infotech’s offerings range from IT Services, Technology Products & Tax Technology solutions. Aligned with its vision of providing technology enabled business solutions, Cygnet Infotech delivers end-to-end solutions for clients’ most pressing business needs. Cygnet Infotech works with Fortune 500 companies, medium sized businesses, fast-paced start-ups, and Government Bodies. Its wide range of solutions include Tax Technology Solutions, Digital Transformation, Product Engineering, Robotic Process Automation, Test Automation, Digital signing solutions & more.

About Cygnature:

Cygnature, by Cygnet Infotech, is an e-signing solution that supports multiple types of signatures like Electronic, Digital and Biometric. It is a feature rich and easy to use solution built on blockchain technology. It provides enhanced security, greater transparency, and easy traceability of signing processes, along with authentication of the signer's identity. It also safeguards documents from getting tampered.

Cygnature offers flexibility in terms of sending and signing documents with greater security and API integration. It helps users sign agreements, anytime, anywhere and on any device.

About DAS

Since its inception in 2002, Our Dynamic Company offers a One-Stop Office Solution for the Professional and Commercial markets throughout Africa. We provide Document Management, Business Process Automation, Print Management, Digital Transformation Solutions, as well as Document Security from the World’s Leading Software Developers and Manufacturers.

DAS (Document Accounting Solutions) has successfully established itself as the leading distributor of exceptional Print and Document Management Software, with Brands such as KOFAX (ControlSuite, Equitrac, AutoStore and Output Manager), FMAudit, Square-9 Softworks, and Everyone Print all of which enable DAS to provide you with the best Digital Transformation and Document Security Software for the African Continent.

