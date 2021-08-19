Altium and Fair-Rite Announce New Nexar Partnership

Fair-Rite Products Corporation, a ferrite product manufacturing company, is the first partner to launch Nexar’s Global Price & Availability (GP&A) tool on their website, helping to expedite customer searches for stock availability from multiple distributors in one central location. (Photo: Altium LLC)

Fair-Rite Products Corporation, a ferrite product manufacturing company, is the first partner to launch Nexar’s Global Price & Availability (GP&A) tool on their website, helping to expedite customer searches for stock availability from multiple distributors in one central location. (Photo: Altium LLC)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexar, an Altium business unit, is transforming the electronics industry by uniting the ecosystem of companies that provide products and services related to the design and manufacturing (realization) of electronics.

Through the Nexar cloud platform, API, and associated embeddable technologies, partners can connect to the digital fabric of electronics design, vastly improving the customer experience of their products and services.

To help partners achieve these goals, Altium has launched the Nexar Global Price & Availability (GP&A) embed tool, powered by Octopart. Once partners add the GP&A tool to their websites, their customers can quickly access pricing and inventory information from authorized distributors, backed by Octopart’s best-in-class parts library and supply chain data.

“Nexar’s embeds are "mini applications" that can be easily embedded on any web page or within an application. Supply chain and manufacturing partners can use the new GP&A tool to embed Octopart’s industry-leading search engine on their websites,” explains Ted Pawela, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Nexar.

Fair-Rite Products Corporation, a ferrite product manufacturing company, is the first partner to launch Nexar’s GP&A embed on their website, helping to expedite customer searches for stock availability from multiple distributors in one central location.

Connecting Customers with the Parts they Need in a Click

The GP&A embed tool is a plug-and-play experience that allows Fair-Rite to easily integrate the tool into their website and customize it using just a few lines of code.

The embed empowers Fair-Rite’s customers, streamlining their data search process exponentially. They can easily access inventory information from multiple authorized distributors directly from Fair-Rite’s website, viewing and comparing part information in real-time that’s backed by Octopart’s best-in-class search algorithms, parts library and supply chain data.

Once Fair-Rite’s customers are ready to purchase their desired components, they can purchase them from their distributors of choice with just one click. Their customers can easily find parts and distributors, as well as drill-down for more granular part data.

Fair-Rite can easily customize the tool, and tailor their experience of how they want users to interact with data on their website, and how distributor information is displayed.

As Bridget Kane-Ferrigan, Head of Marketing at Fair-Rite, explains, “Distribution is a big part of our business. The GP&A tool showcases all of our distributors and what they have in stock up to the second; being able to remove pricing helps us showcase all of our distributing partners equally.”

For Fair-Rite, a US-based manufacturer and distributor, the GP&A tool also helps them compete in a marketplace. As Kane-Ferrigan elaborates, “With the resurgence of onshoring, Fair-Rite has the flexibility of reducing lead time utilizing our US based manufacturing facility and for our overseas partners utilizing our wholly owned facility in Suqian, China; thereby competitively reducing lead time during this ongoing electronic component shortage.”

About Altium

Nexar is a Business Unit of Altium, LLC (ASX:ALU). Altium, LLC, is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

About Fair-Rite

For close to 70 years, Fair-Rite Products Corporation has been your signal solution, offering a comprehensive line of ferrite products for EMI suppression, power applications, and RFID antennas. EMI suppression components range includes split round and flat cable snap-on suppression cores, surface mount beads, and PC board suppressor cores. Management and employees continue to adhere to the IATF 16949 quality system, providing continual improvement towards defect prevention, variation reduction, and customer satisfaction. We are committed to offering high quality products and services while maintaining an environmentally friendly and sustainable manufacturing process. As a responsible member of the corporate and local community, Fair-Rite continues to stay proactive in compliance with local, national, and international environmental regulations regarding manufacturing, emissions and documentation.