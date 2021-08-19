Nintendo Download: Summoning Hand-Painted Wonders and Bandits That Plunder

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Hoa – Experience the magic of nature and imagination as you guide Hoa on her journey through stunning environments back to where it all began. With a gentle yet compelling flow, you’ll navigate and solve exploration-based puzzles. Relax to the organic rhythm of subtle storytelling while being intrigued by endless little wonders. Enjoy a beautiful puzzle-platforming game that features breathtaking hand-painted art, lovely music and a peaceful atmosphere. Hoa will be available on Aug. 24. Arietta of Spirits – A charming adventure game with an emotion-filled narrative and fast paced combat, Arietta of Spirits tells the story of a family visiting their grandmother’s cabin for the first time after she passed away. However, the family trip takes an unexpected turn when Arietta meets a new friend and gains the ability to see strange spirits. Explore a mysterious island, meet fascinating characters, discover deep lore and fight a wide range of enemies. Arietta of Spirits will be available on Aug. 20. King’s Bounty II – This long-awaited RPG expands on the legendary King’s Bounty franchise with an epic new story, as well as new factions, enemies and features. Recruit, develop and command your personal army on a non-linear adventure of betrayal, sacrifice and survival. Fight for your own future, outsmart enemies in unique turn-based combat, make difficult decisions and experience the intensity of one of the classic sagas in an exciting new way. King’s Bounty II will be available on Aug. 24.



Trials:

Unite, Fight and Survive With a Free* Test Drive! – Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition sends you and up to three of your friends through action-packed, treasure-stuffed dungeons on a quest to take down the evil Arch-Illager. Personalize your character, then fight up close with melee attacks, play it safe with ranged attacks or suit up in heavy armor and plow through mobs as a tank! Until 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 24, Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to try out the full game for free.

Nintendo Mobile

Today … There Is Quite a Bit To Report – Here, here! Gather round all ye fans of the Fire Emblem Heroes game* for smart devices. Let’s have three cheers for the latest Heroes who were selected in the Choose Your Legends: Round 5 event. Congratulations are due to Gatekeeper: Nothing to Report, Marth: Prince of Light, Marianne: Serene Adherent, Eirika: Pledged Restorer and Pelleas: Ashnard’s Orphan. These brave victors will now appear in the New Heroes: Keepers of Faith summoning event thanks to your vote of confidence! You’ll also find new story maps in Book V, Chapter 10: Howling Descent, as well as limited-time quests and a Log-In Bonus that’ll let you obtain up to 13 Orbs. For more details on all the latest updates to Fire Emblem Heroes, be sure to check out the Feh Channel: Choose Your Legends 2021 Edition video here!

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

