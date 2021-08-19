Collins Comfort Masters Partners with NFL’s Arizona Cardinals

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collins Comfort Masters, a Wrench Group company, announced today that it has signed an agreement to become the Proud Home Services Partner of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

“We’re elated to be the Proud Home Services Partner of the Arizona Cardinals, who thrill fans across the state year in and year out,” said Dennis Laliberte, President at Collins Comfort Masters. “Working with Arizonans’ favorite sports franchise is a major milestone for our company. Just as the team is relentless on the field, we’ll never stop working to keep Cardinals fans comfortable in their homes.”

As part of the partnership, Collins Comfort Masters and the team will offer a season-long promotion, the “Protect Your Nest” sweepstakes, which will allow fans the opportunity to win two free tickets and a parking pass to select Cardinals regular season home games. More details on the contest will be announced soon.

Collins Comfort Masters will also be the presenting partner of the “Gameday Weather Report” on the Arizona Cardinals Radio Network. In addition, the partnership calls for Collins Comfort Masters to have presence and visibility on stadium signage, in game programs, on team social media channels, and on multilingual team radio broadcasts.

Collins Comfort Masters is a local, full-service HVAC and plumbing company, specializing in the comfort of home and business owners in Phoenix and the Valley. Since 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has built its client base through quality workmanship, ethical practices, and unwavering customer support. The company and its experienced team of technicians have set a high standard of professionalism, striving to exceed expectations by paying close attention to the little details that mean the most.

Collins Comfort Masters is part of the Wrench Group family, a national leader operating 22 home services brands across 16 markets nationwide, serving more than 1.1 million customers and united by excellence in customer service. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services, and have a long history of supporting sports teams in their communities around the country, including MLB, MLS and NASCAR teams.

About Collins Comfort Masters

For more than 35 years, Collins Comfort Masters has specialized in the installation, service, and repair of air conditioning, heating systems, heat pumps, boilers, energy-efficient furnaces, air filtration systems and more. The company’s skilled and experienced technicians have been serving homeowners across Phoenix and the Valley since the company’s founding. To learn more or to schedule a service appointment, please visit https://collinscomfort.com/.