ChiliSleep™ Partners with Florida State Football to Improve Players’ Sleep Quality, Maximize Performance, and Boost Off-Field Recovery

Kryo, Inc., the parent company of sleep technology brand ChiliSleep, today announced it has become a proud partner of Florida State University's championship football team.

Josh Storms, Florida State’s Director of Strength and Conditioning, spearheaded this innovative collaboration and officially kicked it off on August 11 at FSU’s 3-day off-site football training camp in Jacksonville.

As part of this partnership, key position groups from the FSU football team tried out ChiliSleep’s Cube during the 3-day training camp. Players and staff will have the opportunity to continue using the Cube, a bed cooling system that triggers deep, sweat-free sleep, throughout the season. The Cube system includes a reversible, hydro-powered Cool Mesh™ mattress pad, control unit, and a remote. This will allow FSU football players to find their ideal temperature to encourage the restorative sleep that comes from sleeping at a colder temperature.

“I’ve been a ChiliSleep user now for the last several months. My wearable sleep tracker shows a significant trend up in the amount of Deep & REM I’m getting each night - more importantly I feel the difference daily in my recovery and energy level. After only a few nights I knew this would help my student-athletes, especially our big guys. I’m a firm believer in that if you improve a student-athlete’s sleep you’ve improved the student-athlete. And ChiliSleep does just that,” said Storms.

“Sleep is crucial and is the #1 biological process that the brain requires to maintain optimal performance on and off the field,” said ChiliSleep CEO and Co-Founder Tara Youngblood. “Any sleep deficit for these student athletes can increase injuries and impact the full 360-degree college experience they deserve.”

“What I’m most thrilled about is how this commitment from Florida State’s football team echoes a philosophy shared across the Noles community,” added Youngblood. “As one of the country’s foremost research universities, Florida State University is known for its cutting-edge commitment to optimizing students’ physical and mental health through customized wellness services, sleep coaching, and healthy lifestyle counseling. We are thrilled to now be a partner for such an esteemed academic institution.”

Seminole Sports Properties, FSU Athletics’ multimedia rightsholder and Tallahassee-based LEARFIELD team, secured the ChiliSleep relationship with the football program on behalf of the university.

About ChiliSleep™

ChiliSleep™ is a sleep technology brand that optimizes health and wellness through clinically researched and drug-free sleep therapies to improve sleep quality. As the original inventors of the world’s first hydro-powered, temperature-regulated sleep system, ChiliSleep is revolutionizing the way the world sleeps. ChiliSleep’s award-winning sleep solutions Cube™ and OOLER® consistently outperform the competition in the cooling/warming mattress topper category. Consumer Reports recently ranked the OOLER a 5/5 and #1 overall, with the Cube coming in at #2. Kryo, Inc., the parent company of ChiliSleep, was founded by Tara and Todd Youngblood and is currently ranked #615 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Small Companies. For more information, please visit www.chilisleep.com, https://www.chilisleep.com/pages/performance, and inc.com/profile/kryo.