ATL Partners Announces Investment in GEOST, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATL Partners (“ATL”) announced today that it has made a majority investment in GEOST, LLC (“GEOST” or the “Company”). Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, GEOST is a leading designer and integrator of small-to-medium sized electro-optical/infrared sensors for high-value, national security space missions. ATL’s investment will support GEOST as the Company enters the next phase of growth.

Since its founding in 2004, GEOST has been focused on the cutting edge of the United States Department of Defense and the intelligence community’s efforts to enhance the country’s national security capabilities in space through optical systems and solutions. GEOST is a leading provider of small and medium, low-cost payloads for space domain awareness, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, missile warning, and laser communication applications. These markets are experiencing rapid growth as the United States increases its focus on new architectures to enhance the survivability and resiliency of its national security space assets.

“ GEOST is experiencing an exciting phase of growth and we are very excited to have found a partner in ATL to help us scale with our customers. They share our enthusiasm for the GEOST mission to support national security space programs as we work to address the near-peer threat in space,” said Dr. Anthony (Tony) Gleckler, President and Founder of GEOST. “ We were energized when ATL approached us with an investment thesis that aligned so well with our vision and they will support us as we invest in future opportunities.”

“ GEOST represents a truly unique asset in the space market that punches well above its weight. It will serve as ATL’s platform to invest in industry-leading technology and capabilities in the space domain that address the national security needs of the United States and its allies,” said Sanjay Arora, Partner at ATL, and Michael Kramer, Principal at ATL. “ We are excited to partner with Tony and the GEOST management team to accelerate the Company’s growth through organic initiatives as well as strategic acquisition opportunities.”

Quilty Analytics served as financial advisor and Williams Mullen P.C. served as legal counsel to GEOST. KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to ATL.

About GEOST:

GEOST is a rapidly-growing designer and integrator of small-to-medium sized, electro-optical / infrared sensors for high-value, National Security Space missions. The Company was founded in 2004 and has served its core National Security Space customer base since inception. GEOST employs more than 75 professionals and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ with additional facilities in Virginia.

About ATL Partners:

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners is a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies. ATL brings deep sector expertise to its investment approach with nine investment professionals and six Executive Board members who have decades of combined operating experience in each of ATL’s core sectors. For more information about ATL Partners, visit www.atlpartners.com.