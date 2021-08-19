CORKCICLE Is Now the Official Premium Drinkware of Walt Disney World Resort

As part of a multi-year alliance relationship, CORKCICLE will be the Official Premium Drinkware of Walt Disney World Resort (Photo: Business Wire)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CORKCICLE today announced the beginning of a multi-year alliance relationship with Walt Disney World Resort – expanding upon an existing successful collaboration with Disney Consumer Products under which CORKCICLE has created premium drinkware products themed with some of Disney’s most beloved characters. As part of this new alliance relationship, CORKCICLE will be the Official Premium Drinkware of Walt Disney World Resort, which will provide guests the opportunity to purchase Disney co-branded CORKCICLE products at Walt Disney World Resort during various times of the year.

The breadth of this exciting collaboration spans additional significant marketing and product opportunities at Walt Disney World Resort, including featuring CORKCICLE as the presenting sponsor of the 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Now in its 26th year, this premier festival at Walt Disney World Resort showcases tastes from six continents and is running now through November 20.

This relationship also features CORKCICLE as the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort. The magical weekend takes place February 24-27 and features events for all skill levels, coveted regal medals and Disney entertainment. General registration for the in-person races opens later this month on August 24.

“To say that CORKCICLE is excited about our alliance is an understatement,” said Chris McDonough, CEO, of CORKCICLE. “It is such an honor to have opportunities within Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. We can’t wait to collaborate with Walt Disney World Resort on new elements to delight guests, including at world-class events like the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival and the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.”

“We are delighted to have CORKCICLE, an internationally-recognized brand with local Orlando roots, join us as the presenting sponsor of the 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival,” said Kartika Rodriguez, vice president, EPCOT. “This year’s festival stands out among all of the exciting experiences happening at EPCOT as we continue the historic transformation of the park.”

This new alliance with Walt Disney World Resort builds on CORKCICLE’S successful relationship with Disney Consumer Products that first brought the two creative brands together in 2019.

“CORKCICLE is an innovative brand that develops stylish, sustainable products that create memories through everyday moments – and our two brands collaborating are a perfect fit,” said Carlos Castro, vice president, Disney Corporate Alliances. “They have had great success over the past couple of years with our licensed products, and we’re thrilled to expand upon this relationship.”

Existing collaborations under the relationship with Disney Consumer Products include the stylish Minnie Mouse collection, which pays homage to Minnie’s spunky attitude and glittering personality, and the popular Star Wars™ × CORKCICLE collection which features designs inspired by iconic characters from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™. New licensed collections representing other iconic Disney franchises and characters are planned to launch soon.

About CORKCICLE

Corkcicle creates obsession-worthy drinkware, cooler bags, and barware designed to elevate every sip and bite into day-making delight. In partnership with many of the world’s finest artists and brands, Corkcicle brings to life authentic craveable product collections. With its immaculately insulated products, whether going to the beach, the office, or a picnic, with Corkcicle, you can enjoy a taste of the good life at the perfect degree of delight. Corkcicle was founded in 2011 in Orlando, FL.

About Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World Resort is a contiguous, nearly 40-square-mile, world-class entertainment and recreation destination featuring four theme parks (Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park); two water adventure parks (Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park); more than 25 resort hotels; 63 holes of golf on three championship courses; two full-service spas; Disney's Wedding Pavilion; ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex; and Disney Springs, a shopping-dining-entertainment complex. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort opened Oct. 1, 1971.