Data Society Enhances Its Innovation Training and Service Offerings With the Acquisition of Restless Creation

Data Society is acquiring Restless Creation to deliver transformational business value to organizations looking to close their data skills gap. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data Society, the leading provider of custom Data Science Training and cutting edge AI Solutions to Government Agencies and Fortune 500 companies, announced today the acquisition of Restless Creation. Restless Creation services will expand Data Society’s existing training academies, furthering Data Society's position as the preeminent provider of training and re-skilling of professional staff to create future-ready employees.

Restless Creation provides skills-based assessments and training to its clients that identify team members with solid innovation abilities that unlock hidden potential and skills. "We have led the way in reskilling professionals with Data Science hard skills that allow for teams to be 4.0 ready," stated Merav Yuravlivker, CEO, Data Society. "Now with the addition of Restless Creation, our customers will have access to the most cutting edge and effective assessments for quickly identifying innovative internal teams. The combination of these two offerings will enable even faster integration of impactful data-literate skills for our clients."

Restless Creations' unique approach provides organizational change management strategy and support to help organizations adapt faster than their competitors. "Our team has been extremely successful because of our unique combination of deep government insights, innovation experience, corporate work, and design training and implementation," stated Chris O’keefe, CEO, Restless Creation.

Restless Creation’s Core Offerings:

Strategy sessions using human-centered design

Innovation assessment and training

Culture assessment

Training - design thinking, innovation, and agile methodology

This combined approach will enable Data Society’s customers to more quickly manage the complexities of reskilling their teams with vital data science techniques and identify innovative individuals and teams ready to deliver transformational initiatives.

About Restless Creation

Restless Creation provides tailored, design-centric strategy consulting and training to the federal government, academia, and commercial customers to curate and distill insights into complex problems facing each organization. Our focus is on bureaucracies that are trying to drive innovation into their organizations. We use human-centered design to develop solutions and breakthrough internal barriers to create lasting change in these organizations. restlesscreation.com

About Data Society

Data Society specializes in providing industry-tailored data science training and AI/ML solutions that enable Fortune 500 companies and government agencies to educate, equip and empower their workforce. Since 2014, the company has trained thousands of professionals with the skills needed to solve complex challenges, realize new opportunities, and take their careers to the next level. Data Society was recognized as an Inc. 5000 2021 fastest-growing company and named a top EdTech Company to watch by Forbes. For more information, visit www.DataSociety.com.