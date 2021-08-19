Tyler Technologies Extends 22-Year Contract for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in the State of Idaho

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that the state of Idaho has signed a multi-year contract extension for Tyler’s digital government and payments services.

The two-year agreement extends the existing 22-year relationship between Idaho’s Office of Information Technology Services and Tyler’s new subsidiary, NIC.

In the state of Idaho, NIC currently provides 500 digital government services, working with 371 state and local government entities and securely processing more than 8 million transactions. Additionally, NIC securely hosts the state’s official website, Idaho.gov.

In 2020, Idaho’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) citizen portal, developed and managed by NIC, experienced double-digit growth within online driver's license renewals, replacements, suspension reinstatement, and vehicle registration renewals.

“The digital government and payments solutions we provide across the state of Idaho continue to grow along with the public’s demand for convenient, easy to use, and secure digital services,” said Elizabeth Proudfit, president of Tyler’s NIC Division. “We are honored and grateful to the state for its ongoing trust in NIC and look forward to working with our partners at the local and state levels to drive digital transformation in Idaho.”

About Tyler Technologies and NIC

Acquired by Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.