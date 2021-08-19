Market Leaders Sportradar and FanDuel Group Announce Partnership Extension Through 2028

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sportradar, a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, and FanDuel Group today announced an extension of their existing partnership, which makes Sportradar the chosen data or odds supplier for US sports to FanDuel Group through 2028. The deal reinforces Sportradar’s stature as the preferred data and odds supplier for US sports, including the NBA, MLB, and the NHL, in the US market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sportradar will provide the FanDuel Sportsbook with access to the most comprehensive suite of betting products in the marketplace, including complete pre-match betting services, live betting services, and betting entertainment tools, which include live match trackers and betting widgets. These products and services will play a critical role in aiding FanDuel’s growth within a US sports betting landscape poised to expand significantly over the next several years.

“With FanDuel being the leading US sportsbook, this deal further underscores Sportradar’s position as the data and odds supplier of choice for US sports, including the NBA, MLB, and the NHL,” said Carsten Koerl, Global CEO, Sportradar. “Both Sportradar and FanDuel have established market leading positions through investment in innovation and cutting-edge products and services and this expanded agreement enables us to work together to further evolve FanDuel’s offering, particularly in areas like in-play betting. We’re looking forward to deeper integration with the FanDuel team to continue building on the success we’ve had together thus far.”

This expanded partnership with Sportradar will enhance the In-Play betting experience for FanDuel Sportsbook customers. In-Play betting is close to 50% of the FanDuel Sportsbook’s handle with the most popular markets being moneyline and spread. The popularity of In-Play wagering means the FanDuel Sportsbook is a true second screen companion for sports fans in the arena, stadium, sportsbook or living room and Sportradar’s best-in-class portfolio of products and services will support its evolution and future growth.

“Low latency live data is the essential fuel for our proprietary trading models to deliver a quality in-play betting experience to our customers, said Niall Connell, Sportsbook General Manager at FanDuel Group. “Sportradar’s data powers our in-house models allowing us to offer a large number of in-game betting markets and it’s the collaborative nature of our partnership that will evolve FanDuel’s in-play product offering in the years to come.”

To learn more about Sportradar’s US betting services, please visit: https://sportradar.us/betting-services/.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA, and UEFA. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

www.sportradar.com

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.