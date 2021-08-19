Adastra and PaymentComponents Partner to Offer Transformative Open Banking and Payments Solutions in Canada and the USA

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adastra, a leading Global Data & Analytics solutions provider, and PaymentComponents, a global leader in B2B payments and fintech solutions, have entered into a strategic alliance to enable Open Banking and Payments Capabilities in Canada and the USA.

Open Banking, a growing global standard in the industry, provides financial institutions open access to customer data through application programming interfaces (APIs), allowing for client transparency and a more innovative financial ecosystem.

The partnership between Adastra and PaymentComponents will enable a wide range of Open Banking and Payment solutions for Financial Institutions in the region. As the movement of Open Banking is on top of the agenda for the banks, forward-thinking institutions will not only be able to better serve their existing customers, but they will also attract new clients with transparent and competitive services.

Commenting on the partnership, Darren Edery, President at Adastra North America, said, “We are excited to work closely with PaymentComponents to continue to bring innovative solutions to the fintech sector, in ways that will streamline the functionality and integrations of banks’ core systems.” Edery continued, “The routing and scheduling features being implemented with the solutions implemented with PaymentComponents are designed to simplify our clients’ operations while adding control to their payment processes.”

This new strategic partnership expands Adastra’s offerings to include the full suite of PaymentComponents products. These products include:

Open Banking API Management – Built exclusively for Banks and Financial Institutions, aplonAPI TM includes the necessary APIs, security features and monetization methods, for forward-thinking institutions to create innovative services (BaaS / BaaP), become PSD2 compliant and actively participate in the Open Banking revolution.

includes the necessary APIs, security features and monetization methods, for forward-thinking institutions to create innovative services (BaaS / BaaP), become PSD2 compliant and actively participate in the Open Banking revolution. Account Aggregator – UNUapi is a multibanking payment solution to help clients simplify & automate relationships with banks, get a global view of their accounts and achieve greater control.

SWIFT MT, ISO20022, SEPA, CBPR+, TARGET2 Tools – FINaplo offers financial institutions ready-made, fully tested financial messaging SDK to Build, Validate, Translate SWIFT MT, ISO20022, SEPA, CBPR+, TARGET2 messages, in realtime to accelerate and simplify messaging while remaining compliant with the latest updates.

aplonHUB – A single application to handle all account to account payment flows. Easy to install and use aplonHUB connects to clients’ back-office to handle incoming and outgoing payments messages, offering unparalleled flexibility, time to market and cost efficiency.

Sotiris Nossis, CEO at PaymentComponents, said, “Collaborating with a tech pioneer such as Adastra allows us to boost our position as a comprehensive fintech solutions provider in the region. The combined strengths from Adastra and PaymentComponents will offer customers exclusive solutions that they can take to market effectively.”

About Adastra

Adastra transforms businesses into digital leaders. Since 2000, Adastra has been helping global organizations accelerate innovation, improve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data. By providing cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud, Digital and Governance services and solutions, Adastra helps enterprises leverage data that they can control and trust, connecting them to their customers – and their customers to the world.

About PaymentComponents

PaymentComponents is a global B2B solution provider for the Open Banking age. It provides open and light software components in payments, financial messaging and open banking that can transform your business. Our solutions are the necessary ingredients for more than 60 Banks and Financial Institutions spread across 20 countries, to help them innovate and become digital champions.