G&A Partners Now Offers Cigna Master Health Plan to Tennessee Clients

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G&A Partners, a leading professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources outsourcing (HRO) provider, announced today that it will offer Tennessee PEO clients a Cigna master health plan.

The G&A-sponsored plan includes 14 health-plan options, including traditional preferred provider organization (PPO) plans, three high-deductible health plans (HDHPs), and three plans in the affordable Local Plus network. Eligible employers with two or more participating employees can now offer their teams between three and five Cigna plan options at competitive composite rates.

Those who opt for Cigna’s Open Access Plus network will be able to access more than 1 million doctors and can use their insurance at 6,300 hospitals nationwide. Employees who opt for the Local Plus plan will have access to more than 350,000 provider partners and 1,300 hospitals nationwide without the need for a designated primary care physician or a referral.

“Our Tennessee worksite employees will now have a greater selection of affordable, accessible options for their healthcare plan and providers, which will be a boon for the local economy,” said Aubrey Livingston, regional sales director for G&A Partners in Nashville, Tennessee. “Healthy employees make healthy companies, and when you make it easier for people to find and afford the healthcare they need, the communities where you operate will thrive, too.”

All Cigna plans offered by G&A Partners include “One Guide”—a service that assists members in choosing the most efficient care settings, physicians and healthcare providers, and health improvement programs for their unique needs. This service, and access to Cigna’s customer assistance and virtual care services, are available 24/7/365.

Livingston said G&A Partners’ life and health broker partners can also access the PEO’s Cigna master health plan and offer it to their clients when those clients choose G&A’s PEO services.

“Now, more than ever, people are looking for quality, affordable health insurance options that will provide them with the full gamut of health and wellness services,” said Grace Jaén, vice president of health and welfare for G&A Partners. “We are so pleased that we can offer this exceptional master health plan from Cigna to our clients and their worksite employees in Tennessee. Our HR, benefits, and payroll administration services, combined with our benefits procurement service, are designed to help businesses grow and prosper no matter what is happening in the economy.”

About G&A Partners

G&A Partners, one of the nation’s leading professional employer organizations (PEO), has been helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses for more than 25 years. By delivering world-class services with trusted experts in HR administration, payroll, and benefits, clients now have the time and freedom they need to focus on what matters most—their employees, products and services, and their customers.

Headquartered in Houston, G&A Partners has offices throughout Texas, as well as in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Latin America.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability, and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health.

All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.