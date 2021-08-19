Prizeout, the Premier Digital Cashout Marketplace, Partners With ZayZoon to Improve Financial Well-Being of Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prizeout Corp. (Prizeout), a first-in-class ad-tech company that works within a wide variety of industries, including gaming, gig-economy, payroll and finance to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for ecommerce and retail businesses, today announced a partnership with ZayZoon, an HR-tech company that helps employees navigate financial shortfalls. The collaboration with ZayZoon marks Prizeout’s first foray into the Earned Wage Access space, serving as an exciting milestone for both companies’ business growth.

Prizeout will be launching a new cashout option for ZayZoon that offers employees more value for withdrawals specific to essential services. This means ZayZoon customers accessing their wages early can choose to do so in the form of a gift card worth more than their payout amount. For example, a customer accessing $100 of their wages could receive $120 to use on services they need most like groceries, gas, and retail.

“This partnership with ZayZoon is special because it means we can provide people not just with added value, but added value on their hard-earned money,” said David Metz, CEO of Prizeout. “With a shared goal to improve financial wellness, ZayZoon’s message really resonated with us from the beginning, and we knew immediately that Prizeout could truly serve as a resource for their customers.”

ZayZoon teams up with employers of all sizes to provide their staff with access to financial wellness tools aimed at reducing financial stress related to cash flow shortfall between paychecks. These tools have been proven to aid with retention, increase employee productivity, and foster an overall more engaged workforce. The solution Prizeout and ZayZoon have brought to market allows employees’ paychecks to go even further, helping aid in ZayZoon’s mission of improving financial stability for employees.

“With more than 80% of ZayZoon customers accessing their earned wages for necessities, we knew it was important to focus on merchants that provide essentials such as gas and groceries,” said Darcy Tuer, CEO at ZayZoon. “ZayZoon has established itself as a leading Earned Wage Access and Financial Education provider, but those are only pieces to a larger puzzle. Our partnership with Prizeout helps keep even more money in our customers' pockets and is a significant step forward in our mission to set employees up for long term financial success.”

By integrating the two platforms, Prizeout is giving ZayZoon’s customer base a new withdrawal option that allows employees the unique ability to withdraw funds faster and more efficiently on the things that matter. In turn, such an integration serves Prizeout’s mission to give consumers “more for their money” while simultaneously allowing ZayZoon to continue being an industry leader in promoting financial wellness.

For more information about Prizeout, please visit: prizeout.com

For more information about ZayZoon, please visit: zayzoon.com

ABOUT PRIZEOUT:

Prizeout is a first-in-class ad-tech company that works within a wide variety of industries, including gaming, gig-economy, payroll & finance to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for e-commerce & retail businesses. Operating as a digital cashout marketplace, Prizeout connects brands that are looking to acquire and retain customers with platforms that have users who are looking to withdraw funds. Through its exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites, while providing them with a fast, secure and curated experience.

The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City.

ABOUT ZAYZOON:

ZayZoon is on a mission to improve employee health through the use of responsible financial products. We partner and integrate with companies of all sizes to provide their staff access to our suite of products including: Wages On-Demand, Financial Education and personal finance tools. Workers around the world rely on predatory products such as payday loans and overdraft fees to bridge the paycheck-to-paycheck gap created by pre-determined payroll cycles, we aim to help break that cycle. ZayZoon's on-demand access to wages helps reduce financial stress and improve workplace satisfaction and productivity.