Mavenir Selected by Telekom Romania in the Delivery of Cloud-Native IMS, VoLTE and VoWi-Fi

READING, United Kingdom & BUCHAREST, Romania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced today to have been selected by Telekom Romania Mobile Communications to deploy a cloud-native IMS (vIMS) platform together with VoLTE and VoWi-Fi microservices.

In combination with Mavenir’s cloud-native IMS platform, VoLTE and VoWi-Fi microservices will provide continuity of voice services for Telekom Romania while helping the company to strengthen its 4G/LTE network and facilitate the transition to 5G.

Mavenir’s network software solutions are running on Deutsche Telekom’s pan-European cross-border PAN-NET telco cloud network which will significantly reduce OPEX and has permitted faster time-to-market.

Jovan Cetkovic, Director, Governance and Transformation at Telekom Romania, said, “Through this partnership, we continue our journey to a modern, agile digital company, ready to deliver all the smart digital solutions needed by customers in their lives and businesses. IMS will give us greater flexibility and strengthen our competitive position while Mavenir’s VoLTE and VoWi-Fi applications will enhance our core voice offering as we continue to migrate to 4G and 5G.”

Brandon Larson, SVP, GM, Multimedia Business Unit at Mavenir, said, “By deploying on Deutsche Telekom’s PAN-NET, this project is another great example of how Mavenir’s market-leading network software solutions can run on any cloud. We’re very proud to provide Telekom Romania with tools to help it compete successfully in the future.”

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

About Telekom Romania

Telekom Romania is a dynamic brand, offering fixed and mobile innovative communication services to a broad customer community. Our solutions open a world of infinite opportunities to share the beauty of life together with our families, friends, partners, colleagues and citizens around us. Our mission is to enrich people’s lives, by offering them fixed and mobile integrated services, latest technologies like 4G, optical fiber, as well as Internet TV which brings users a new entertainment experience, with access to exclusive and quality content, on all screens, and advanced interactive features. Telekom Romania is the trusted partner for companies, providing them with complete communications and IT&C solutions. Our network is bringing together people, machines and content, connecting them for a better, safer, simpler future.

Telekom Romania is present in the Romanian market since 2014, after the joint rebranding of Romtelecom and COSMOTE Romania.

Telekom is a brand pertaining to Deutsche Telekom, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies. www.telekom.ro