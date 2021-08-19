DCA Announces 2021’s Top 20 Women in Digital Commerce

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twenty women have been recognized for outstanding leadership and achievement in digital commerce. These executives were selected by the Digital Commerce Alliance (DCA), the global non-profit trade association, for their innovative approaches advancing their organizations and the industry. DCA members include Microsoft, Mastercard, Discover, FIS, Bank of America, Transunion and Rakuten, among others, in 20 countries and on four continents. DCA is the parent of the CardLinx Forum (formerly the CardLinx Association) founded in 2014. CardLinx is now a division of the Digital Commerce Alliance.

“We’re pleased to announce 2021’s list of women leaders excelling in retailing, fintech, digital advertising, mobile payments, banking, card-linked offers and loyalty,” said Silvio Tavares, DCA President and CEO. “Companies in the digital commerce industry have adapted and innovated in a changing world. Now more than ever, women executives are leading the charge.”

This year’s top 20 women in digital commerce (listed in alphabetical order):

Peggy Marie Alford , EVP, Global Sales, PayPal

Beverly Anderson , President, Global Consumer Solutions, Equifax

Jennifer Bailey , Vice President, Internet Services, Apple Pay, Apple

Cheesan Chew , COO, RBC Ventures

Pauline Dollé-Labbé , CMO, 24S-LVMH

Nata Dvir , Chief Merchandising Officer, Macy's

Hannah Fitzsimons, EVP, GM Europe, Elavon Merchant Services

Jasma Ghai, Vice President, Global Products & Delivery, Discover

Lynne Laube , CEO, Co-Founder, Cardlytics

Denise Leonhard , Chief Commercial Officer, Venmo

Manju Malhotra , CEO, Harvey Nichols

Kathryn McLay , President, CEO, Sam's Club

Glenda McNeal , President, Enterprise Strategic Partnerships, American Express

Jill (Yates) Moser , SVP, Loyalty Innovation & Platforms Partnerships, Bank of America

Sheryl Pflaum , President, Americas, Collinson

Raj Seshadri , President, Data and Services, Mastercard

Cara Sylvester , Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Target

Debra Taylor , Co-Founder, COO, OpenSparkz

Erin Warren , GM, Rakuten Card-Linked Offer Network, Rakuten

, GM, Rakuten Card-Linked Offer Network, Rakuten Susan Diane Wojcicki, CEO, YouTube

This is the third year women leaders in the digital commerce industry have been honored by DCA/CardLinx. Eleven of the 20 on this year’s list were recognized in 2020.

