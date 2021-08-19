Maxar Awarded $26M Contract to Continue Development and Support for NGA’s Open Mapping Platform

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded a five-year contract worth up to $26.4 million by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to sustain and enhance the National System for Geospatial Intelligence Open Mapping Enclave (NOME). Under the agreement, Maxar will continue to provide engineering, software development and geospatial tradecraft in support of NOME.

The web-based NOME platform enables a community of vetted U.S. government users to create and update geospatial features in a crowdsourced “living map.” NOME was initially developed to support NGA’s foundation mapping mission, but the platform emerged as a powerful tool to perform unclassified mission support remotely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasingly, users also leverage the platform to create features for further dissemination across multiple networks and to train artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) models.

“Maxar is excited to continue building upon the 10 years of development that have gone into NOME,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations. “We look forward to further advancing the platform and its applications, to include NGA mission support, AI/ML initiatives and research.”

This award, which builds upon a previous Small Business Innovation Research Phase III program, marks the first time NOME has been funded through a standalone contract.

“NOME is a highly effective mission enabler for the agency’s distributed workforce,” said James Griffith, Director of Source at NGA. “Looking ahead, we will continue to integrate NOME with NGA’s Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program and to leverage opportunities for partnerships and participation across the National System for Geospatial Intelligence.”

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

About NGA

NGA delivers world-class geospatial intelligence that provides a decisive advantage to policymakers, warfighters, intelligence professionals and first responders.

NGA is a unique combination of intelligence agency and combat support agency. It is the world leader in timely, relevant, accurate and actionable geospatial intelligence. NGA enables the U.S. intelligence community and the Department of Defense to fulfill the president’s national security priorities to protect the nation.

For more information about NGA, visit us online at www.nga.mil, Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard, SoundCloud or YouTube.

