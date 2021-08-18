Disney Sets New Overall Deal with Emmy® Award-Nominated Writer and Producer Travis Braun

Travis Braun, Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer, has extended his overall deal with Disney to develop and produce both animated and live-action content across linear and streaming platforms for Disney Branded Television. The deal also includes a first look at any of Braun's projects for other Disney-owned platforms, including additional streaming and theatrical releases. "Pupstruction" Image: Disney Junior*

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travis Braun, Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer, has extended his overall deal with Disney to develop and produce both animated and live-action content across linear and streaming platforms for Disney Branded Television. The deal also includes a first look at any of Braun's projects for other Disney-owned platforms, including additional streaming and theatrical releases. Additionally, "Pupstruction," a new series from Braun for the preschool audience, has been given a greenlight for Disney Junior, and a Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) is also in development.

Braun said, "I'm thrilled to continue to call Disney my home and bring imaginative, new worlds to life under the thoughtful leadership of Peter Rice, Gary Marsh, Joe D'Ambrosia, Ayo Davis and their teams. We share a passion for telling rich stories that matter to audiences around the world in the way that Disney's content always has. It is truly a privilege to help write this next chapter of the magic that I grew up on."

Braun's newest project for Disney Junior, "Pupstruction," follows the adventures of the world's first all-dog construction company, Pupstruction. It centers on Phinny, an innovative young corgi, who might be the smallest pup on the crew but proves that you don't need big paws to have big dreams or big ideas. Braun is the series creator and executive producer. Vic Cook (Disney Junior's "T.O.T.S.") also serves as executive producer and Robyn Brown (Disney Junior's "Muppet Babies") is co-producer/story editor. Abigail Nesbitt (Disney Junior's "T.O.T.S.") is supervising director. The series is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior and is slated to premiere on Disney Junior and Disney+ in 2023.

Braun also has a live-action DCOM in development.

Currently, Braun serves as creator and executive producer on Disney Junior's hit series "T.O.T.S." His additional credits include the Disney Channel limited-series "Fast Layne" and Disney Junior's "Vampirina," "Puppy Dog Pals" and "Muppet Babies."

His past animation writing credits include Netflix's original series "Turbo FAST" and the animated short "Charlie and Mr. Two," which he created for Nickelodeon. He previously worked on the CBS drama "Criminal Minds."

Braun is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Cheryl Snow at Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

