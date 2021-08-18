Amentum Awarded $90 Million Research and Development Contract to Support Maritime Electronic Warfare, Above-Water Sensors

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, has been awarded a $90 million contract to support the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Above Water Sensors (PEO IWS 2.0) and the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) with systems engineering services. Amentum was awarded the contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

“Amentum has been a long-term strategic partner to the U.S. Navy, and we’re pleased to have this opportunity to provide research and development support to help meet its sensor integration and electronic warfare requirements,” said Jill Bruning, president of Amentum’s Intelligence, Systems Engineering, Security, Services and Solutions (IS4) strategic business unit. “We are a market leader in systems engineering, known for providing engineering at the cutting edge. We look forward to bringing our innovative approaches to PEO IWS 2.0 and expand our support at NSWC Crane.”

Amentum will leverage its newly established Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) laboratory and digital engineering toolsets to incorporate advanced technologies and materials, enhancing the performance of legacy systems through technology insertion and rapid prototyping.

Under this contract, Amentum will conduct research, development, test and evaluation of emerging technologies, materials, and processes to significantly enhance the functionality of various existing and future above-water sensor systems. The company’s work will also focus on the integration of sensor systems into the Aegis combat system and Ship Self Defense System including research, engineering, science, technology, rapid prototyping, development, integration, ship introduction, platform integration, and operational analysis. Amentum’s logistics and systems engineering activities will help achieve performance objectives required by various product managers to carry out their missions in both the continental United States and overseas.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a period of performance of five years.

ABOUT AMENTUM

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 34,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

ABOUT THE DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DOD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DOD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DOD and broader S&T community.