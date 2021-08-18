Disney Branded Television Announces All-New Kids Programming Content for Fall and Winter 2021 at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour

"Mickey's Tale of Two Witches" (Thursday, Oct. 7, on Disney Junior) – On Halloween, Mickey tells Pluto a story about two witches-in-training, Minnie the Wonderful and Daisy Doozy, who must pass four tests to graduate from the Witch Academy in Happy Haunt Hills. (Photo Credit: Disney Branded Television)

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Disney Branded Television unveiled its fall and winter premiere dates for new original movies and series on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

Halloween and Christmas will come early this year when the two new Disney Channel Original Movies "Under Wraps" and "Christmas Again" premiere FRIDAY, OCT. 1, and FRIDAY, DEC. 3, respectively.

The new animated series "The Ghost and Molly McGee," exploring the unlikely friendship between an eternally optimistic girl and a grumpy ghost, will premiere FRIDAY, OCT. 1.

Additionally, Mickey brings the holiday fun to Disney Junior with two movies, "Mickey's Tale of Two Witches" and "Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas," premiering THURSDAY, OCT. 7, and THURSDAY, DEC. 2, respectively.

The following is more detailed information for Disney Channel and Disney Junior fall and winter premieres:

"Under Wraps" (Friday, Oct. 1, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel) – The contemporary comedic remake of the 1997 Halloween classic of the same name follows three 12-year-old friends, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy. They happen upon and awaken a mummy, which they affectionately name Harold, and must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. Along the way, the team narrowly escapes a nefarious group of criminals intent on selling the mummy to the highest bidder. When Harold is inevitably captured, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy must band together to stand up to the criminals, face their fears and rescue their new—but rather "ancient"—friend. Starring is Malachi Barton as Marshall, Christian J. Simon as Gilbert, Sophia Hammons as Amy, Phil Wright as Harold, Melanie Brook as Buzzy, Brent Stait as Kubot, Jordana Largy as Diane, Jaime M. Callica as Ted and Karin Konoval as Ravensworth. Produced by MarVista Entertainment, "Under Wraps" is directed by Alex Zamm (R.L. Stine's "The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It," "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2") with Todd Y. Murata ("Sightless," "Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.") and Fernando Szew ("Back of the Net," "16 Wishes") as executive producers for MarVista Entertainment. Based on the original movie written by Don Rhymer, the writing team of the remake is Zamm and William Robertson ("Inspector Gadget 2," "Woody Woodpecker").

"The Ghost and Molly McGee" (Friday, Oct. 1, 9:35 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel) – The animated buddy-comedy follows tween optimist Molly (voiced by Ashly Burch), who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch (voiced by Dana Snyder), whose job is to spread misery. When one of Scratch's curses backfires, he finds himself forever bound to Molly. A production of Disney Television Animation, the series was created by Emmy® Award-winning writing and producing duo Bill Motz and Bob Roth ("LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures") who both also serve as executive producers alongside Emmy Award winner Steve Loter ("Kim Possible"). Britta Reitman ("Star vs. The Forces of Evil") serves as producer.

"Mickey's Tale of Two Witches" (Thursday, Oct. 7, on Disney Junior) – On Halloween, Mickey tells Pluto a story about two witches-in-training, Minnie the Wonderful and Daisy Doozy, who must pass four tests to graduate from the Witch Academy in Happy Haunt Hills. While Daisy isn't confident about passing, she and Minnie join forces, along with Count Mickula and the gang, to defeat a mischievous ghost. Minnie and Daisy learn that working together makes their magic and their friendship stronger. Rob LaDuca and Mark Seidenberg (both from Emmy Award-nominated series "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" and "Mickey and the Roadster Racers") are executive producers. The movie is a production of Disney Television Animation.

"Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas" (Thursday, Dec. 2, on Disney Junior) – After a series of mishaps, Mickey, Minnie and the gang are separated all over the world and must try to get back to Hot Dog Hills by Christmas Eve. A mysterious and jolly stranger shows up to tell them about The Wishing Star, which could be the secret to bringing everybody home in time to celebrate together. LaDuca and Seidenberg are executive producers. The movie is a production of Disney Television Animation.

"Christmas Again" (Friday, Dec. 3, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel) – Disney fan-favorite Scarlett Estevez ("BUNK'D" and the upcoming "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion") stars as Rowena "Ro," a high-spirited teenager experiencing a lackluster Christmas. Ro isn't handling her parents' divorce well because she wants her life back the way it was—her parents back together, her dad's new girlfriend and son out of the picture, and their family traditions to remain the same. After a disappointing celebration with her family, including her sister Gabriela "Gabby," Abuela Sofia and Abuelo Hector, she makes a wish to a neighborhood Santa for a "do-over" and unexpectedly finds herself reliving Christmas day over and over … and over again. Now, in order to break the strange magical loop, Ro must learn to appreciate her loving family as it is, as well as the true meaning of Christmas.

Also starring is Daniel Sunjata as Mike and Alexis Carra as Carolina, Ro's parents; Ashlyn Jade Lopez as Gabby; Priscilla Lopez as Abuela Sofia; Beth Lacke as Mike's girlfriend, Diane; Tony Amendola as Abuelo Hector; and veteran comedic actor Gary Anthony Williams as Santa. "Christmas Again" was directed by Andy Fickman ("Race to Witch Mountain") and written by Doan La ("Black Friday"). Fickman also serves as an executive producer with long-time producing partner Betsy Sullenger ("Liv & Maddie").

