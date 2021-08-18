Steelworkers, AltaSteel Reach Deal

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The members of the United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 5220 have ratified their new tentative agreement reached with AltaSteel Inc. in Edmonton, Alta., on Aug. 16, 2021.

The union members had been working without a contract since the previous collective agreement expired on July 31, 2021.

The new four-year agreement was accepted by 89% of the members voting at three meetings yesterday.

The agreement gives the membership increases in wages, benefits and a defined-benefit pension. It also extends increases to retirees. The term of the agreement allows AltaSteel’s new ownership group some much-needed certainty to explore expansion opportunities.

“ AltaSteel has navigated the downturn without resorting to layoffs and this agreement sets a positive future for our members,” said Paul Perreault, USW Local 5220 President. “ The new ownership is looking to make serious capital investments over the next four years and the term of the agreement provides job certainty and stability for the membership and the company.”

“ We are pleased with the support that the membership gave our bargaining committee and wish to express our thanks to the members for their support,” added Perreault.

AltaSteel Inc. is owned by Kyoei Steel Ltd., which specializes in mini-mill steel manufacturing based in Japan. Kyoei Steel currently owns and operates mini-mills in Canada, the U.S., Japan and Vietnam.

The USW represents approximately 11,600 members working in the Canadian steel industry, including workers at AltaSteel Inc.