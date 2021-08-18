Women for American Values and Ethics (WAVE) Demonstrates Progressive Wins in New Impact Report

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women for American Values and Ethics (WAVE) released its second, biennial Impact Report highlighting its accomplishments in political action and community organizing from the years 2019 through 2020.

As an organization, WAVE was able to raise more than $500,000 in the past two years, with funds being deployed through its political action committee (WAVE PAC) and its nonprofit, social welfare arm (WAVE Action Fund). WAVE PAC was able to directly contribute to its endorsed candidates at the federal, state, and local levels, as well as support their campaigns through independent expenditures. These efforts, coupled with a strategic and creative election-related initiative, “Every Action Counts”, resulted in successful outcomes for the progressive candidates and issues that WAVE endorsed.

On the community side, WAVE Action Fund continued to make an impact through its six working action groups: environment, government integrity, gun safety, migrant rights, social justice, and voter mobilization. These groups continue to champion WAVE’s mission to educate, engage, and empower its members and the community to advance progressive values and ethics. Working primarily in Orange County but with impacts felt beyond county lines, WAVE’s six working action groups have proven to be a formidable and influential voice in the civic engagement and advocacy space.

WAVE Founder and President Joanna Weiss shares, “WAVE’s success is a tribute to the power of a collective vision. I am forever grateful to our army of members and activists who have contributed significant time, talent, and treasure to ensuring the success of our community programs, our endorsed candidates, and WAVE as an organization.”

The Impact Report is available for online viewing and download on the WAVE website, www.wave4all.org.

Questions and comments about the report can be sent to info@wave4all.org.

About WAVE

