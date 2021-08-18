Surge for Water Names Pietryla PR & Marketing Agency of Record

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surge for Water, 501c3 non-profit, invests in communities with safe water, sanitation, hygiene and menstrual health solutions, selected Pietryla PR & Marketing following an exhaustive public relations and marketing agency search.

“ We were very glad to find a great fit with Christine and her team at Pietryla PR as we look for ways to keep our organization visible in the news and with donors,” explains Shilpa Alva, Surge for Water’s founder and executive director. “ It’s especially important during the second half of the year as we prepare for our annual Gala.”

Christine Wetzler, president of Pietryla PR & Marketing, seconded Alva’s opinion, “ It really is a good fit for us as we strengthen our digital and social marketing capabilities – traditionally the most effective for non-profit organizations since they offer the biggest return on investment. The Gala will be a great chance to put these online tools, paired with traditional PR, to use for Surge for Water.”

Surge for Water will host its annual fundraising gala September 18, 2021, at Salvage One in Chicago. The theme “Mad Hatter’s Ball” will feature themed cocktails and décor, asking guests to come prepared to enjoy music, curious performances and curiouser experiences. There are two individual ticket levels, VIP dinner and cocktail reception. VIP dinner tickets are $175 each and offer a three-course gourmet dinner with wine and beer as well as conversations with Surge's founder and board. Dinner tickets include access to the cocktail party.

ABOUT SURGE FOR WATER

Surge for Water is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit organization that invests in communities through safe water, sanitation, hygiene and menstrual health solutions on a global scale to help end the cycle of poverty. Surge operates under a community-driven model, working hand-in-hand with local partners and community members to implement impactful solutions that have been sustainably designed to change the world one drop at a time. For more information on Surge, visit http://surgeforwater.org.