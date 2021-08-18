MyOwnMed Partners with National Institutes of Health to Identify Long-Term Consequences of Covid-19 Infection and Recovery

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The immediate impacts of COVID-19 are increasingly documented and understood, however, the long-term consequences of infection and recovery are still unknown. To address these questions, My Own Med, Inc. (MyOwnMed) is playing an important role in support of the new NIH IMPACC (IMmunoPhenotyping Assessment in a COVID-19 Cohort) study. The IMPACC study will use the MyOwnMed ECOS Mobile app, a comprehensive digital remote monitoring tool, to capture direct-from-patient, real-world evidence and will access important data and custom analytics through the MyOwnMed ECOS Portal.

IMPACC, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will enroll up to 2,000 COVID-19-infected, post-hospitalization patients at 10 leading medical centers across the United States, seeking to learn how their immune systems respond over time. The MyOwnMed ECOS Platform will serve as an ongoing way of tracking patient-reported physical, mental, and social health recovery statistics.

Moving forward, the ECOS Mobile app, containing a COVID-19 symptom tracker will be utilized over the course of the one-year follow-up study as a patient-centric remote digital tool to monitor and address any persistent COVID-like symptoms. The patient-reported data will be used to correlate with over 200,000 collected samples to measure immune system responses aimed to help understand and guide treatments for COVID-19 recovery.

MyOwnMed will be working with Dr. Charles Cairns, MD, FACEP, FAAEM, FAHA, Walter H. and Leonor Annenberg Dean and Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at Drexel University’s College of Medicine Dean of Drexel University College of Medicine and Dr. Albert Ozonoff and his team at the National IMPACC Clinical & Data Coordinating Center (CDCC) located at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“We look forward to working with MyOwnMed and harnessing our expertise in infectious diseases to garner critically important insights into why some patients fare better than others against this devastating disease,” said Dr. Cairnes.

“The information we learn will allow us to study the relationship between the immune system and clinical aspects of the disease,” said Dr. Ozonoff. “We believe it will be a powerful way to discover bio-markers, or molecules in the body that may help predict disease severity and even patient outcomes.”

For additional information on the IMPACC Study and Participation, please visit https://immunology.sciencemag.org/content/6/62/eabf3733

About MyOwnMed

The MyOwnMed Platform is a highly configurable platform for distributed health data collection and analyses for clinicians and researchers. This platform allows us to co-create comprehensive solutions, design the right set of features and functions to solve client’s needs, and make data accessible and actionable. Our goal is to transform medical research to create more real, more human, and more accessible outcomes.