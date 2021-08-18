Lineage Logistics Announces Sponsorship with Professional Golfer Virginia Elena Carta

NOVI, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lineage Logistics, LLC, the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced its sponsorship of professional golfer Virginia Elena Carta. As part of Lineage’s sponsorship, Carta will wear Lineage’s logo during official tournaments and associated public events.

Carta made her professional golf debut at the Ladies Italian Open in May 2021 and is competing on the Ladies European Tour until the start of the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour. Carta won seven international tournaments between 2014 and 2019, including the 2016 NCAA Individual Championship, as well as the 2019 NCAA Team Championship during her time at Duke University.

“We are honored to be a part of her professional season debut,” said Kevin Marchetti, Co-Executive Chairman of Lineage and Co-Founder of Bay Grove, which founded and manages Lineage. “Like Lineage, Virginia shares a passion for food and sustainability which makes this partnership a natural fit. I’m confident that together we will have a positive impact on our community.”

Carta earned her B.A. from Duke’s Nicholas School of the Environment with a focus on food systems. At Duke, she completed a dissertation on the socioeconomic impacts of sustainable and organic agriculture to local communities. In 2020, Carta earned a Master of Philosophy in Environmental Policy at the University of Cambridge.

“Lineage’s purpose to help feed the world and eliminate waste deeply resonates with me,” said Carta. “I’m excited to work together on and off the golf course to continue to raise awareness of this issue and ensure a transparent and sustainable global supply chain. I’m incredibly grateful for Lineage’s partnership and belief in me at this stage of my professional career.”

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is the world’s largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. It has a global network of over 350 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 15 countries across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Lineage’s industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company’s 2019 list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune’s Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

About Bay Grove

Bay Grove is a principal investment firm dedicated to partnering with strong management teams to invest in and build long-term platform investments. Since 2008, Bay Grove has built Lineage Logistics through acquisitions and investments completed in partnership with entrepreneurs, customers and employees. The firm has deep experience in the warehousing and logistics industry and also seeks to make investments in other attractive sectors. Bay Grove is based in San Francisco. (www.bay-grove.com)