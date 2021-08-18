Dodds Wealth Management Group Chooses Commonwealth for Its Return to Independence

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing advisor-focused business solutions, announces the addition of Dodds Wealth Management Group to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly with Raymond James, financial advisors Charles D. Dodds Jr., CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, CIMA®, and Adrian F. Dodds, CFP®, along with Tarah R. McKenzie, the firm’s financial planning and operations analyst, bring more than 50 years of experience in financial planning, with approximately $122 million in total client assets.

With the firm’s return to the independent channel, Dodds Wealth Management Group will remain true to its mission of providing personalized planning needs to a diverse group of individuals, families, and business owners. The firm will continue to offer a comprehensive array of planning solutions to its clients, from retirement to risk management, charitable gifting, and beyond.

To support their independent business, Charles Dodds and Adrian Dodds looked for a firm partner where service came first, one that would allow them to continue to build the strong relationships they have with their clients. To learn more about the El Paso, Texas, firm, visit https://www.doddswmg.com.

“ The relationships that we have with our clients are really family like. We’re private and locally owned. When we’re building a financial plan, we get to know our clients’ family, their children, and their grandchildren. We socialize with a lot of our clients, we see everybody around, we’re well known in the community,” said Charles Dodds. “ Partnering with Commonwealth will allow us to help the clients we want to help, the way we want to help them.”

Dodds Wealth Management Group will take advantage of Commonwealth’s flexibility and advisor-centric business solutions that prioritize the needs of advisors as independent business owners. “ The exciting thing about going independent is that we can structure our business specifically for our clients. Instead of being told how our dollars will be put to work, we can now customize our practice to meet the specific needs of our clients,” said Adrian Dodds.

“ We’re thrilled to welcome Dodds Wealth Management Group to independence,” said Andrew Daniels, Commonwealth’s managing principal, business development. “ We’re honored they chose Commonwealth as their firm partner, especially because of our shared commitment to providing meaningful, high-touch service.”

Daniels added, “ Trust is the cornerstone to a good relationship, and we’re honored to have earned theirs. We look forward to supporting them as business owners and valued partners as they explore niche clients, grow their marketing reach, and enjoy the freedom of serving their clients as they see fit.”

