TVSquared Partners with AdImpact to Measure Reach, Frequency & Incremental Reach as Political Ad Spending Shifts to Streaming

NEW YORK & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TVSquared, the global leader in converged TV ad measurement and attribution, has partnered with AdImpact, a leading provider of ad intelligence data for fast, smart decisions, to offer real-time reach, frequency and, increasingly important, incremental reach metrics for political connected TV (CTV) ad campaigns.

TV viewers, not bound by time, location, platforms or devices, can consume content whenever, however and wherever they want. For advertisers, that means reevaluating their video media mixes to reach audiences “where they are.” In the case of political advertising, a long-time mainstay of linear, changing viewing habits has led to more ad spend being devoted to CTV. In fact, AdImpact has projected that $1.5 billion will go to CTV for the 2022 elections, across gubernatorial, Senate, House and down-ballot races.

With sophisticated audience analytics and targeting capabilities, CTV is a powerful tool to find, reach and engage with audiences that advertisers wouldn’t be able to with linear alone. Through their partnership, TVSquared and AdImpact offer political advertisers real-time, privacy-compliant analytics to:

Measure CTV impressions with the most accurate reach and frequency metrics, and hold publishers accountable for impression delivery and goals

Quantify incremental reach over linear and across platforms

Identify the point of diminishing returns (when audiences become overexposed) and optimal ad frequency

Find efficiencies, optimize campaigns to specific audiences and retarget them throughout the course of a campaign

“Our partnership with TVSquared will bring a new set of performance metrics to political campaigns,” said Kyle Roberts, CEO, AdImpact. “We are allowing candidates to connect paid media to website and fundraising performance in real time, bringing an entirely new level of accountability and transparency to TV advertising.”

“TV continues to reinvent itself and full cross-platform measurement is now table stakes for any advertiser – especially in the political space,” said Bob Ivins, Chief Strategy Officer, TVSquared. “With eyeballs moving from linear to streaming, and ad dollars following, advertisers want tools to consistently measure campaign reach, frequency and effectiveness across platforms. We are looking forward to working with AdImpact to do just that for political candidates and causes.”

About AdImpact

Ad intelligence data leader, AdImpact, provides media firms, agencies, platforms, and others with data solutions that facilitate effective competitive analyses, media research, ad attribution, and other critical marketing executions. The company collects and reports on hundreds of millions of daily ad occurrences, providing a 360-degree view of the linear TV, advanced TV, and digital advertising universe. AdImpact's comprehensive coverage includes all national broadcasters, more than 80 cable networks, 1,100 local broadcasters, more than 36,500 digital advertisers and publishers, and extensive CTV/OTT streaming. Data and insights are provided flexibly via intuitive UIs, cloud delivery and other methods to help make sense of the complex advertising data world.

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the largest independent global measurement and attribution platform for converged TV. Our infinitely scalable ADvantage platform measures the effectiveness of linear, addressable and OTT/CTV. We power always-on insights for thousands of advertisers across 75+ countries, including reach and frequency, unique reach, outcomes and audience. Integrated across premium publishers, DSPs and identity and audience partners, our platform processes billions of ad impressions, connecting viewership and ad occurrence data at scale. We deliver the richest picture of TV ad measurement and attribution, inclusive of 150M households globally and more than 65 CTV platforms. Trusted by the entire TV ecosystem as the single source of truth, TVSquared measures TV how people watch it – across platforms and screens. For more information, visit www.tvsquared.com.