ALLETE, Inc and Triniti Consulting Successfully Deploy Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triniti Consulting is pleased to announce the successful April 2021 implementation of Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter (C2M) at ALLETE Inc, whose regulated utilities, Minnesota Power (MP) and Superior Water, Light and Power (SWL&P), provide electricity, gas, and water to 160,000 customers in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The project included upgrading ALLETE’s Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing (CC&B) and implementing the Customer to Meter solution. Triniti Consulting is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

In order to move to the new solution, the team implemented the functional pivots to move functionality out of the Customer Care and Billing module and to the other modules of the Customer to Meter solution. In addition to following the Oracle Utilities design patterns for the solution, these pivots were important to provide ALLETE with the enhanced functionality of the other modules – such as field work orchestration and more robust usage calculations. As part of making these functional pivots and implementing the new modules, the implementation was designed to account for the unique regulatory and business needs of both MP and SWL&P.

This implementation was pivotal for ALLETE to unlock the potential of smart meters both to enhance the customer experience and improve billing accuracy and efficiency. In addition, customer and meter data that was stored in multiple locations has been streamlined into one centralized location, improving processes and accessibility. Lastly, Customer to Meter provides the foundational tools to continue modernizing the customer experience and allow for innovations with rates, programs, and services for ALLETE’s customers.

“The project started as a meter data management system in early 2016 and is now a single solution that will improve the way we interact with our customers, meters, data, and field work. It has been an amazing journey and a giant leap forward as we continue in our efforts to be recognized as the utility of choice,” said Robert Sandstrom, SWL&P President.

Frank Frederickson, Vice President Customer Experience, added, “Minnesota Power is a leader in the state with nearly 100% deployment of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), which provides significant amounts of metering data that when coupled with our new Customer to Meter system, enables significant advancements in customer-focused rates and programs. These advancements are key for the utility of the future.”

ALLETE and Triniti worked as one integrated team to realize the business value from this implementation. This mentality became even more crucial when the pandemic meant everything had to be done remotely, even go-live.

Ken Voss, ALLETE Chief Technology Officer, shared his appreciation for the project team.

“Our guiding principles were focused around being ‘One Team’ where each person’s contributions were essential to reaching our common goal. Everyone embraced this value and the project team did an extraordinary job navigating and overcoming the challenges involved in remotely implementing this large and extremely complex project during a pandemic. They exemplified what it means to be a highly effective team. I am very impressed with and appreciative of their efforts to better position our company for the future,” he said.

To learn more about the success factors of this project or about Triniti Consulting, contact info@triniticonsulting.com. Learn more about the Oracle customer solutions at: www.oracle.com/utilities

About ALLETE, Inc.

ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) is well-positioned as a reliable provider of competitively-priced energy in the upper Midwest, and invests in transmission infrastructure and other energy-centric businesses. ALLETE’s Minnesota Power electric utility serves 145,000 residents, 15 municipalities and some of the nation’s largest industrial customers. Other businesses include BNI Energy in North Dakota; ALLETE Clean Energy, a developer of energy projects with limited environmental impact; Superior Water, Light and Power in Superior, Wisconsin; and ALLETE Renewable Resources, which operates and maintains wind generation facilities in North Dakota.

About Triniti Consulting

Triniti Consulting is a woman-owned consultancy dedicated to delivering Oracle Utilities solutions faster, smarter, smoother, and through a thoughtful culture not found at any other firm. Triniti’s people have worked with over 100 domestic and international utilities, including the first implementation of Oracle Utilities SOM and C2M for complex billing. Triniti embraces true partnerships and a whole host of project management practices that emphasize ongoing knowledge transfer and empowerment throughout the life of a project. To learn more visit https://www.triniticonsulting.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.