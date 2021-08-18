Planet and Google Cloud Partner to Bring Planetary-Scale Satellite Data Analysis To Governments And Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, and Google Cloud, Google’s suite of cloud computing services, today announced an expansion of their partnership and a new agreement, under which the two companies will create joint solutions that combine Planet’s high-frequency Earth observation data with Google Cloud’s cloud-based infrastructure to enable better data-driven decision-making. Last month, Planet entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company.

Planet captures terabytes of daily, global satellite imagery, resulting in continuously refreshed insights about our changing Earth. Under the new agreement and with the new combined offering, customers will be able to leverage Google Cloud’s global, flexible infrastructure and BigQuery to process large volumes of Planet data on-the-fly, build scalable workflows, and inform business decisions. The renewed partnership reflects a growing demand for planetary-scale satellite data analysis, powered by the cloud.

“Bringing its vast and growing data on our planet to Google Cloud will make it possible for both public and private sector organizations to store, access, and utilize it from anywhere - we’re proud to partner with Planet to help businesses make more data-informed and sustainability-driven decisions,” said Chris Arisian, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud.

“Planet customers want scalable compute and storage. Google Cloud customers want broader access to satellite data and analytics. This partnership is a win-win for both, as it helps customers transform their operations and compete in a digital-first world, powered by Planet's unique data set,” said Kevin Weil, President, Product & Business at Planet.

Planet will also continue to use Google Cloud services for its own internal data hosting and processing. The two companies have also agreed to jointly pursue commercial solutions that leverage satellite data to help customers improve transparency, drive operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, and manage risk.

This collaboration highlights Planet and Google Cloud’s shared commitment to helping governments and industries build a more vibrant future. By providing real-time Earth insights, the continued partnership will democratize access to enable decision-makers to act more swiftly and efficiently to create a more equitable future.

About Planet

Planet is the leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 600 customers, comprised of the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter at @planet.