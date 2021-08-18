Launchpool Labs Announces Incubation of Property-Backed Tokens Provider BrickTrade

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Launchpool Labs, the first community-centric blockchain incubator that empowers all stakeholders in the crypto ecosystem to “be their own VC,” is announcing BrickTrade as part of Cohort1, its first-ever slate of incubees.

BrickTrade is a global marketplace connecting property developers to investors to streamline property investment through a modern and efficient platform. The BrickTrade team personally approves each deal, tokenizing assets to create secure asset-backed crypto investments. Their goal is to make trading property investments simpler while reducing the cost of investing.

BrickTrade founder Guv Kang has been a pioneer in the London property market for more than 20 years, and runs a successful agency selling and managing premium UK properties.

“Over the past few months Guv and his team have shown they have real world experience in real estate. We’re excited to spend the next three months together working to help them build a crypto-friendly real estate ecosystem that serves all stakeholders,” said Roxana Nasoi, MD at Launchpool Labs.

Combined, the BrickTrade team has 70 years of experience in property investing, development, management, and sales. The company boasts nearly £30 billion in property deals, and its roster of principals includes specialists like Antony Schober, senior valuer for Cushman & Wakefield in Dubai; Jasbir Channa, senior quality surveyor on crossrail; and Mike Wilkins, former CEO of Duncan Housing.

"BrickTrade brings asset-backed investments to crypto. We work with global property developers to finance their construction projects and allow investors to make their capital productive and to support local property development projects. We are excited to be working alongside Launchpool Labs Incubator, it will help us complete our MVP and grow our brand,” said Kang.

About Launchpool Labs

Launchpool Labs offers a three-month incubation program for very early stage companies, with the purpose of building together their MVP (minimum viable product) and MVC (minimum viable community). Each team is provided the assistance of numerous cross-industry partners and advisors. Four cohorts per year, 12 to 24 projects incubated.

About BrickTrade

BrickTrade lets investors own part of a property without the usual hassle of deposits, mortgages, credit checks, and mountains of paperwork. Investors can get started buying fractionalized shares of properties with as little as £500, thanks to its cutting-edge crowdfunding platform, which leverages the power of the crowd to provide developers with a fast and efficient way to raise funds for development projects. This allows users to directly invest into development projects while earning bank-beating interest rates.