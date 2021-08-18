CCC Now Offering Subscriptions to Wiley Content for Emerging Life Science and Biotech Companies Through RightFind

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, is now offering subscriptions to Wiley journals through CCC’s advanced content workflow solution, RightFind, to meet the unique needs of emerging life science and biotech organizations. RightFind clients will now have an easy new way to subscribe to more than eight million articles from over 1,750 Wiley journals.

RightFind provides fast, easy access to published content supporting a more efficient research process and powering competitive advantage. It offers a secure way for researchers to gain immediate access to subscribed scientific, technical and medical (STM) content, the ability to easily purchase unsubscribed content, and tools for collaborating in a copyright compliant way. With today’s announcement, RightFind customers that purchase the Wiley subscription get immediate access to Wiley’s extensive portfolio of authoritative journals directly in the RightFind workflow.

“Individual article purchase is often not the most efficient or cost-effective way for emerging R&D organizations to get content,” said Lauren Tulloch, Vice President and Managing Director, Corporate Solutions, CCC. “This collaboration with Wiley enables us to offer quick and easy access to a wide range of the content researchers need to conduct critical work efficiently and effectively.”

“Bringing time-sensitive and high-quality research to emerging life science and biotech organizations is an important way we can both drive impact for our authors and partner societies and enhance scientific discovery,” said Duncan Campbell, Senior Director, Global Sales Partnerships, Wiley. “CCC is well-positioned to approach this market, and we look forward to making Wiley content more accessible to small and mid-size enterprises with new subscription options through RightFind.”

Wiley is the world’s leading society publisher, partnering with hundreds of societies to publish over 1,700 journals.

RightFind is the award-winning data integration, content workflow, and analytics solution that helps research organizations turn information into knowledge, make informed data-driven decisions, and support collaboration across global teams of all sizes. Named “Best E-Discovery Solution” by KMWorld in its inaugural Readers’ Choice Awards, RightFind is comprised of application modules that integrate seamlessly with CCC’s annual copyright licenses.

CCC recently hosted an invitation only RightFind Roundtable with a select group of emerging life sciences and biotech customers. The two-day virtual event was comprised of a series of in-depth discussions about the changing information and data needs unique to these organizations.

CCC is a member of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio®), a not-for-profit organization that represents and provides services and support for the world’s leading life sciences supercluster.

According to Deloitte’s 2021 Global Life Sciences Outlook, "With the introduction of this ‘new-normal’, digitization is broadening the horizon of new possibilities in the life sciences sector. Redefined workplace environments, the shift in health care delivery, and innovative collaborations to create efficiencies are a few examples that are leading to this unprecedented change supported by technological advancements. While pharmaceutical innovation is saving the world, now is the opportunity for biopharma and medtech companies to sustain this forward momentum.”

