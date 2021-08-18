Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz to Star in new Zenni “PapiVision” Campaign

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenni, the online eyewear industry leader, is partnering with Boston Red Sox legend, David Ortiz on its new “PapiVision” ad campaign launching exclusively on the New England Sports Network. The first of two commercial spots in the campaign will air on Wednesday, August 18, during the Boston Red Sox game with their rival New York Yankees. A second “PapiVision” spot will make its debut for the 2022 baseball season. The initial content will be used to promote the brand on linear and digital channels through the final months of the MLB season.

“David Ortiz is an icon in New England and the baseball world and it was a real privilege to have him help promote our value-priced prescription eyewear and extend the visibility of Zenni’s status as the official eyewear of the Boston Red Sox,” said Sean Pate, brand marketing and communications officer for Zenni. “David Ortiz was one of the best hitters the game has ever seen, and his vision was a key factor in his success as a player. The ‘PapiVision’ campaign spotlights Ortiz in a second career as a restauranter and showcases the impact proper eyewear can have on what was superior vision from the Red Sox great. We’re looking for the campaign to continue driving the brand’s awareness but also performance metric component as it’s utilized in our digital conversion channels in various edits.”

The premiere spot features Ortiz in his namesake restaurant, Papi’s Grille, wearing stylish blue Zennis to enhance his “PapiVision” ensuring his signature clam chowder is seasoned to perfection. Zenni developed the commercial and campaign content with Athlete-Driven Worldwide, an international content and media studio that focuses on assisting brands in activating their league and team rights.

“I had a lot of fun becoming Zenni’s newest brand ambassador,” said David Ortiz. “Once I learned more about the company’s mission, its partnership with the Red Sox and its attractive eyewear styles and incredible prices, the relationship felt like the right fit. I’m excited to be a part of the Zenni family that includes other celebrities like Rashida Jones, Iris Apfel and George Kittle.”

Zenni announced its partnership as the official eyewear of the Boston Red Sox in July 2020, building on similar professional sports team relationships with the Chicago Bulls (2018) and San Francisco 49ers (2019). Ortiz becomes the second well known pro sports ambassador for Zenni, joining San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Tight End George Kittle who has represented the eyewear brand since 2019.

“David Ortiz’s partnership with Zenni represents another example of the brand’s passion for working with world class talent,” said Chris Lobono, co-founder and vice president of brand for Athlete-Driven Worldwide. “We are excited to bring the ‘PapiVision’ to life and look forward to upcoming campaigns in 2022.”

Since its founding in 2003, Zenni’s mission has focused on providing the highest quality prescription eyewear for everyone at a fraction of the cost of traditional retailers and delivers solely direct to consumers via its online store. With a complete prescription pair starting at just $6.95, and averaging $40, the company has brought convenience with massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. This latest campaign seeks to inform the New England market specifically about its affordable, quality eyewear and the relationship with the region’s beloved Boston Red Sox.

The first “PapiVision” commercial can be viewed at YouTube.com/ZenniOptical on Wednesday.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers men, women, and children the freedom to express their personal style through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, and averaging just over $40, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 40 million frames sold worldwide, a pair of Zennis is owned in every country across the globe. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Red Sox, Call of Duty League and the Chicago Bulls. For more information, please visit Zenni.com/Press.

About Athlete-Driven Worldwide

ATHLETE-DRIVEN WORLDWIDE is a world-class content and media studio built for the modern age of sports marketing. As the voice of the athlete, Athlete-Driven tells their story from their perspective. Led by veterans from the sports & entertainment landscape, the company’s industry experience is rooted in authentic storytelling: producing original, athlete-driven campaigns with an intimate connection to the players and in turn, brands.

A-DW works with league and team partners to activate their rights and marks, and their campaigns have featured as national broadcast TV and digital commercials during the Super Bowl and NBA Playoffs, and have featured talent including Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Jenson Button, D’Angelo Russell, George Kittle, Leonard Fournette, John Wall, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Fletcher Cox, Marvin Jones, Andre Ward, Miguel Cotto, Dennis Smith, Jr., Bud Dupree, Ben Garland, and Coby White. For more information, please visit www.athlete-driven.com.