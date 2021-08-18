AVer USB Conferencing Cameras, Speakerphones Obtain Barco Certification

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVer Information Inc. USA, an award-winning business communication and collaboration solutions provider, announces Barco’s compliance certification on AVer’s high-quality video conferencing cameras and speakerphones, including the CAM130 4K Camera, VB130 Video Bar, CAM520 Pro2 Camera, VC520 Pro2 Camera and FONE540 Speakerphone. The certification ensures AVer’s intuitive audiovisual solutions integrate seamlessly and wirelessly with Barco’s ClickShare Conference to eliminate boundaries between in-office and remote teams.

“The collaboration with Barco confirms AVer’s commitment to providing users with tools for running smooth, state-of-the-art virtual meetings with ease,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer Information, USA. “AVer is committed to ensuring end-users have a vast array of reliable and innovative conferencing solutions that are designed to provide a seamless experience.”

“The mission of Barco’s Alliance Program for ClickShare is to ensure a great customer experience for hybrid meetings from your own device,” said David Fitzgerald, vice president of global alliances for Barco. “We are pleased to add the AVer family of products to our program as a global provider of UC peripherals. AVer product line’s breadth and feature set is a great match for ClickShare Conference and a great video conference experience.”

Barco’s ClickShare Conference (CX-20, CX-30, and CX-50) enables users to connect automatically to AVer’s wide range of USB audio-visual peripherals and wirelessly share audiovisual content in seconds from your own device whether PC, laptop, or mobile. AVer’s compliance certification will provide users with another layer of seamless technology to increase meeting efficiency and participant engagement. Users can expect synchronized and professional performance when integrating AVer’s CAM130, VB130, CAM520 Pro2, VC520 Pro2 and FONE540 with Barco’s ClickShare.

AVer’s suite of high-quality video conferencing and speakerphones provide today’s virtual communicators with unique features, such as auto framing and intelligent lighting, to empower collaboration without barriers. SmartFrame, a next-generation facial and body detection, automatically frames meeting participants based on the number and configuration of people in the room to ensure that everyone is visible on the screen up to 32 feet away. SmartFrame works even when on-camera participants wear masks and spread out for social distancing, and it enables multiple auto-tracking functions. Intelligent fill-in lighting, included in the CAM130 and VB130, automatically adjusts brightness and memorizes preferences to present users with optimal lighting. The smart lighting system remembers users’ preferred settings, and it offers easy manual adjustment.

About AVer Information Inc.

Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things.

AVer’s product portfolio includes professional-grade, artificial-intelligence-enabled auto tracking cameras, Zoom- and Microsoft Teams-certified enterprise-grade USB cameras, document cameras and mobile device charging solutions. AVer strives to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds customer expectations. AVer is deeply committed to the community and the environment, and it employs stringent green processes. Learn more at averusa.com, and follow AVer on Twitter at @AVerVC.

About Barco ClickShare Conference

Barco ClickShare Conference connects wirelessly to meeting room equipment for more immersive meetings. In less than seven seconds, users can conference, collaborate and click from their own device, with their preferred conference tool. The range of wireless conferencing solutions from Barco ClickShare is designed to work seamlessly with existing video conferencing systems and audiovisual peripherals – microphones, soundbars and cameras – without the hassle of physically connecting them using cables and adapters. For more information, visit Barco ClickShare Conference.

About Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, the company develops visualization and collaboration solutions to help teams work together, share insights and wow audiences. Barco’s focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting, classroom and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2020, Barco realized sales of 770 million euro. The company has a global team of 3,300 employees whose passion for technology is captured in 430 granted patents. For more information, visit Barco’s website. Follow us on Twitter (@Barco), LinkedIn (Barco), YouTube (BarcoTV), or like us on Facebook (Barco).