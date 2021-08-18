ActionIQ Partners with Merkle to Expand Identity in Customer Data Platform

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has announced an expansion of its premiere partnership with ActionIQ, a leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP). Merkle has completed a full integration of its Merkury identity platform within ActionIQ, resolving consumer identity and enhancing digital customer profiles. The integrated solution enables marketers to maximize personalization outcomes through real-time and privacy-safe engagement.

Recognized as a large established player in Forrester’s Now Tech: Identity Resolution, Q3 2020, Merkle’s Merkury resolves anonymous and known consumer identity, cleanses and dedupes data, and brings offline-based data attributes of all US consumers to the integrated solution. This enables the enrichment of digital customer profiles with offline data; the linkage of fragmented consumer data to a universal ID by combining attributes and identifiers; and the application of cookieless addressability into paid media channels and premium publisher platforms.

Increased accuracy and richness of person-based identifiers expands upon ActionIQ PersonMatchTM, the Customer Data Platform’s existing machine-learning powered identity product. These features amplify a universe of first-party identities from digital engagement with brands, creating more personalized experiences.

The new solution enables marketers to increase leads, boost conversions, and improve audience intelligence, effectiveness, new customer acquisition, and revenue generation through the following applications:

● Allow marketers to connect offline CRM profiles to unknown consumers in real time while they are active on owned properties such as websites or apps to drive personalization

● Append more than 10,000 third-party data attributes at a person level to ActionIQ customer profiles

● More precisely target consumers through powerful audience segmentation and modeling

● Provide marketers the ability to activate ActionIQ audiences in paid media without the use of third-party cookies through Merkury’s cookieless connections

● Understand unique channel performance across consumer journeys and conversion attribution

● Achieve greater operational and time-to-market efficiencies

“ Offering exceptional personalized experiences for users is paramount to not only retaining customers but attracting new ones,” said Neil Wilson, vice president, Partnerships, ActionIQ. “ We're thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Merkle through the integration of their Merkury identity platform within ActionIQ, to enable marketers with an enhanced view of their consumers to create meaningful and informed activations across channels.”

“ As marketers prepare for the demise of identifiers such as third-party cookies, they are looking for ways to manage the customer journey and to continue having personalized and relevant conversations with consumers. The evolution of Merkle’s partnership with ActionIQ is a tangible and effective way for brands to engage with consumers in real time,” said Matt Seeley, global data transformation leader at Merkle.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 12,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle is a dentsu company. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ is at the center of a data-driven revolution that is changing the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights, and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. We are helping brands like The New York Times, Pandora Media, The Hartford, Shopify, American Eagle Outfitters and others grow customer satisfaction and revenue. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com