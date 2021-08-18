Groupize Partners with SAP® Concur® Organization to Deliver Concur® Event Management by Groupize

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groupize, one of the industry’s most innovative all-in-one platforms for enterprise-wide meeting and event management, is proud to expand its partnership to enable an SAP Concur solution extension Concur® Event Management by Groupize.

Groupize has pioneered self-service online booking tools (OBTs) for events and meetings. This new solution extension is part of a timely alliance with the SAP Concur organization. The collaboration provides tremendous value to customers and partners using SAP Concur technology, including travel management companies (TMCs). Groupize will continue to operate independently, with no changes to company ownership or structure that will impact customers, travel partners, or operations.

The Groupize partnership with the SAP Concur organization opens the door to a growing event technology market. This segment has seen an explosion of investment, spearheaded by Cvent, recently announcing its intent to go public at a valuation of $5.3 billion, and $7.75 billion, raising more than $1 billion in just two years.

“We are thrilled to align ourselves with SAP Concur, a visionary brand, and dominant sales organization,” explains Alisa de Gaspe Beaubien, CEO of Groupize. “This launch could not have come at a better time as more and more organizations look to technology-enabled transformations for automating processes, mitigating risk, and controlling unmanaged spend. As travel and meetings converge, companies are consolidating their tech stacks and investing in event modernization to drive engagement and measure ROI. With over 800 new event technology brands emerging over the last year and a half, the SAP Concur partnership further validates our vision of delivering easy-to-use OBTs to centralize and simplify meetings and events.”

Concur Event Management by Groupize is a natural extension to Concur® Expense and Concur® Travel solutions. It is designed to manage one of the largest areas of unmanaged spend for businesses such as internal and external meetings. The solution digitalizes day meetings, roadshows, projects, crew travel, trainings, guest air, workshops, conferences, and many multi-travelers use cases in a streamline, end to end experience.

“Business travel is coming back in a much bigger way - and faster than anyone anticipated,” said Groupize Founder and Chief Customer Officer Charles de Gaspe Beaubien. “The Groupize platform is ideal for all use cases, and we are honored to be working with SAP Concur to revolutionize the meetings and events world.”

To get more information about Concur Event Management by Groupize, please visit concur.com/event-management.

About Groupize

Winner of Phocuswright Innovation Award, BTN Top 25 Most Influential, and Skift 2019 Corporate Travel Innovators, Groupize is committed to reinventing event management with easy-to-use tools that simplify all processes in the lifecycle of a corporate meeting, creating better outcomes for all stakeholders. We turn difficult into simple, make the unknown known, and put an end to tedious tasks while controlling the largest area of unmanaged spend in a corporation.

For more information, please call 1.855.GROUPIZE, or visit groupize.com.

