Insurance Technologies Integrates RGAX AURA NEXT Into the FireLight® Sales Platform Enabling Immediate Underwriting Decisions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurance Technologies, LLC, a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the life and annuities insurance industries, announces that it has partnered with RGAX LLC to integrate AURA NEXT with the FireLight® Sales Platform, delivering automated and accelerated underwriting upfront in the application process for life insurance sales.

RGAX’s automated underwriting and decision management platform AURA NEXT is now available as an integration within Insurance Technologies FireLight® to deliver instant underwriting decisions upfront within the sale, accelerating the decision. Together, AURA NEXT and FireLight create an incredibly efficient, accelerated, and simple purchasing experience for agents by providing underwriting decisions during the sales process.

“For 20 years, AURA has been redefining what the life underwriting process can be,” said Tonya Blackmore, Senior Vice President, Head of SaaS, RGAX. “This integration with AURA NEXT and FireLight is an exciting next step in our effort to accelerate life underwriting and complete the end-to-end automation journey.”

Leveraging the powers of AURA NEXT and FireLight transforms the underwriting decision process from weeks to seconds. Any carrier that uses AURA NEXT can access the automated underwriting experience inside their instance of FireLight to create an immediate, accurate underwriting decision—without having to rebuild their rules.

FireLight interacts with AURA NEXT via their APIs and rules engine, embedding the appropriate, responsive questions in real-time within the carrier application process. AURA NEXT adds a layer of associated underwriting intelligence and data that is included in the application for rules, automation, and decisioning—no additional data entry and no waiting for a decision. Agents experience a streamlined and connected sales process.

“The partnership with RGAX enables a truly automated underwriting experience and is an essential element of Insurance Technologies’ mission to collaborate with innovators in a way that brings benefit to carriers, distributors, agents and, ultimately, consumers,” said Katherine Dease, Chief Product Officer, Insurance Technologies. “AURA NEXT and FireLight solutions complement each other, offering our mutual clients and the life insurance industry a simplified underwriting data collection, decision and application sales experience within one solution.”

About Insurance Technologies

