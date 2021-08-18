US Special Operations Command Awards L3Harris Technologies $96 Million Contract for WESCAM MX™-Series Sensors and Support

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Special Operations Command has awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) a 5-year, $96 million IDIQ contract to procure WESCAM MX™-electro-optical, infrared and laser designator sensor suites and services.

L3Harris’ WESCAM MX-10D and WESCAM MX-15D sensor systems will provide multi-spectral imaging and designation capabilities for various aircraft within the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command inventory.

“We’re honored that the U.S. Army has selected our next-generation electro-optics and infrared sensors to support their sensor modernization strategy and we look forward to providing the warfighter this capability that’s ideally suited to their rotary-wing operations,” said Sean Stackley, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. “This is an important step in our long-term investment strategy to improve sensor technologies in support of our Army Aviation customers’ mission success.”

L3Harris WESCAM MX-Series products have successfully supported U.S. Army aviation programs for more than 20 years. This contract marks the second airborne sensor program win with the U.S. Army in three years. The first was a $454 million, multi-year IDIQ contract that included WESCAM MX-10D EO/IR sensor suites to support the Army’s Tactical Unmanned Air Systems Shadow UAV (RQ-7Bv2) program.

