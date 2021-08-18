Industry-Leading Connected Camera Solution—Arlo Secure—Is Newest Fully Managed Offering in EDGE Suites, Giving Broadband Service Providers a New Way To Grow Revenue

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced the availability of Arlo Secure as a premium service offering for broadband providers (BSPs) within EDGE Suites, the cloud-enabled ecosystem of applications available as part of the full Revenue EDGE solution. Broadband service providers in the U.S. can now offer a state-of-the-art connected camera solution by leading smart home security brand Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) as a fully managed, revenue-generating service accessible within EDGE Suites. This turnkey offering leverages the seamless integration of Arlo Secure into the Calix Cloud® platform, enabling BSPs to easily onboard and manage new subscribers through existing billing platforms. Broadband service providers can also access a full set of go-to-market campaign assets to dramatically accelerate time-to-value. By tapping the diagnostic insights of Calix Support Cloud and the real-time behavioral data of Calix Marketing Cloud, BSPs that offer Arlo Secure can quickly and easily add a sticky, high-demand service that generates new revenue streams, builds their brand, and grows their business.

Part of the Revenue EDGE Partner Ecosystem, Arlo is transforming the smart home experience and bringing peace of mind to consumers with its award-winning, do-it-yourself (DIY) connected security solution, including Wi-Fi-enabled cameras, video doorbells, and floodlights. In addition to adding another layer of security by building on the existing home network protection capabilities of ProtectIQ™, the availability of Arlo Secure via EDGE Suites enables BSPs to accomplish the following.

Add new revenue streams: BSPs can tailor their services with the integrated capabilities of the Calix Cloud platform. Using the real-time insights of Calix Marketing Cloud, marketers can identify subscribers likely to benefit from Arlo cameras and create targeted campaigns to offer the Arlo Secure solution. In addition, Calix Support Cloud addresses elements that impact the subscriber experience, such as camera connectivity and battery level. As a result, BSPs can create a stickier experience, increasing both average revenue per user (ARPU) and customer lifetime value.

Simply and rapidly deploy new premium service: The seamless integration of the Calix Cloud extends to Arlo billing, ordering, and subscriber activation systems—making it simple for BSPs to provision the new Arlo Secure offering. EDGE Enablement resources provide end-to-end market activation support with web content, collateral, and video content to further simplify go-to-market strategy and execution.

Own the subscriber relationship: In addition to offering a new, premium service from a market-leading connected camera brand that consumers know and trust, BSPs can expand their subscriber relationship with an incredibly sticky service. Core to the BSP owning the relationship is an understanding that Arlo will never contact subscribers directly—enabling BSPs to retain the subscriber relationship exclusively with their brand.

“We’re excited to broaden access to Arlo’s award-winning, smart home security solutions through the trusted advisory of the Calix BSP community,” said Tejas Shah, chief information officer of Arlo. “Demand for our award-winning security devices continues to grow alongside the need for connected and secure Wi-Fi solutions. Through our partnership with Calix, BSPs can now exclusively offer a fully managed, premium connected camera service, allowing more homeowners and businesses to securely monitor their properties and loved ones.”

“Calix has created a business model that is purpose-built to help BSPs compete to win,” said Paul Griswold, president and CEO of Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Company. “As a family-owned business for five generations, we have seen how the competitive landscape has been transformed by big-box outlets and online retailers. The availability of new premium services such as Arlo Secure is another tool for us to differentiate our brand and provide subscribers with the services they want and need, without selling them out to consumer giants.”

EDGE Suites are managed through the stunning CommandIQ® app, which BSPs can personalize under their brand to take advantage of consumer design and carrier-class capabilities to enable flawless delivery of managed services. The first two EDGE Suites—ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ™—are helping BSPs such as Bascom Communications and SCTelcom excite subscribers with value-added services for their connected home while growing new revenue streams and profit margins. The addition of Arlo Secure—especially when paired with the Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire® BLAST systems for optimal video quality—provides yet another premium offering BSPs can offer to excite their subscribers.

“Our partner ecosystem hands Revenue EDGE Suites applications such as Arlo Secure to BSPs on a silver platter, allowing a BSP of any size to deploy the value-added service to their subscribers in days with almost zero testing and integration, as Calix and Arlo have done all the work,” said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer at Calix. “More importantly, the behavioral insights from Marketing Cloud are what set EDGE Suites apart, by identifying the right audience segments with the highest propensity to buy Arlo Secure and targeting them with campaigns that are personalized with market activation resources, using high ROI channels such as Facebook and Mailchimp to drive the highest possible revenue growth while reducing churn. We are excited to bring our partnership with a premium brand like Arlo to market-enabling BSPs of all sizes and look forward to offering additional premium offerings in the near future as we continue to expand the Revenue Edge ecosystem of BSP solutions.”

The new offering will be available beginning August 20, 2021. Learn more about EDGE Suites and register for the August 31 webinar “Delight Subscribers With the Exclusive New Arlo Secure Connected Camera Solution from Revenue EDGE.”

