Cloudleaf and Elementum announce solution partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the continued expansion of the Cloudleaf partner ecosysetm, Cloudleaf, Inc. and Elementum are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. Cloudleaf provides a SaaS digital intelligence platform that leverages IoT and digital twin technologies to bring enhanced solutions that deliver end-to-end supply chain visibility across the globe. Elementum provides a supply chain service management SaaS platform that centralizes information and communication to drive real-time decisions, enable cross-ecosystem execution, and ensure products are available at the right time, place, quantity, and cost.

Together Cloudleaf and Elementum are providing organizations with supply chain visibility through IoT, while managing exceptions, escalations, and key supply chain processes seamlessly thereby extending customers supply chain digitization capabilities. Combining these strengths, end-users gain end-to-end visibility of the assets and activities within their supply chains in order to transform everyday data into highly efficient operations.

Nader Mikhail, Elementum CEO, shares, “Elementum is thrilled to strategically partner with Cloudleaf; together we can provide a complete end-to-end track, trace, response, and resolve ecosystem. Any incident, anywhere in the supply chain can be automatically identified and addressed in real-time, minimizing disruptions and distractions. In an increasingly chaotic and complex environment, these powerful new capabilities will empower today's supply chain heroes with the solutions they need to hit service levels and ensure customer satisfaction.”

“Cloudleaf is very excited about our solution partnership with Elementum. It highlights the power of a connected ecosystem and solution stack, making it easier for manufacturers, logistic service providers, and supply chain managers to not only understand the location of their items, but also have the ability to drive immediate responsiveness to incidents at the edge of their supply chain. The ability to notify and automate actions in response to asset excursions is a powerful solution capability and another step in unifying solutions for the supply chain ecosystem.” says Mahesh Veerina, Cloudleaf CEO.

For more information, please go to www.cloudleaf.com and www.elementum.com.

About Cloudleaf

Cloudleaf powers next-generation digital supply chains with insights from ground truth and real-time decision-making. Our SaaS platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML, and IoT technologies to deliver continuous visibility and intelligence. We enable business leaders to make the right decisions in real-time to increase revenues, avoid disruptions, deliver better business outcomes, improve customer satisfaction and increase sustainability. For more information, visit: www.cloudleaf.com

About Elementum

Elementum is the company behind the leading Supply Chain Service Management platform. In an age when supply constraints are increasingly common and demand forecasts are consistently unpredictable, it’s more important than ever to maintain operational agility in order to hit service levels and keep customers happy. With Elementum, your supply chain can turn information into action. For more information, visit: www.elementum.com