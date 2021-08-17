Camping World Starts Rollout of “Home on Wheels Improvement”

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced a nationwide rollout of Design, DIY and Renovation Centers. The Company will expand its offering to create a “Home on Wheels Improvement” department/category that allows every RVer in North America to access tools, resources and installation services to personalize their RV.

Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World commented, “We are continually advancing our product categories to grow and maximize value for our customers and their specific needs. We successfully launched Design, DIY and Renovation Centers at seven locations earlier this year and based on the results and positive customer feedback, we are thrilled to expand the concept through our nationwide network of locations.”

The Design, DIY and Renovation Centers will include bath, kitchen, flooring, furniture, mattresses, cabinets, countertops, lighting, bedding, appliances etc., along with a wide choice of SKUs from top brands such as kathy ireland®, Thomasville and Nautica, with which the Company has existing licensing agreements. The Company will be phasing out certain product categories that do not meet internal margin and inventory turnover standards to create space for what it believes will be a new high demand fast growing category.

