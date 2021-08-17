Corvias Announces Expansion of Solar Energy Program at Fort Riley, Kansas

Once phase two is complete, the Corvias solar program at Fort Riley will be one of the largest solar producers in the state of Kansas. (Photo: Business Wire)

FORT RILEY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Corvias announced its latest progress in its continued commitment to assisting the Department of Defense in reaching its goal to provide 100% of the energy load required to sustain the critical mission of each U.S. military installation by the end of FY2030. Later this month, the military family housing partnership between Corvias and the U.S. Army at Fort Riley will kick off construction of phase two of its solar energy program, with Onyx Construction projected to install 385 solar systems throughout the communities on post. Adding to the solar equipment previously installed, the Ft. Riley military housing solar program will soon include a total of 1,646 homes.

“Corvias shares and supports the DoD goal of sustainability, including on-site resilient, renewable energy generation to help our partners achieve their energy security and resiliency goals as outlined by the Department of Defense,” said Peter Sims, Head of Asset Management. “The Corvias solar program also supports our company’s core value of materially improving the communities in which we serve.”

Once complete, the combined solar program from these two phases will be one of the largest solar producers in the state of Kansas. It will offset an estimated forty percent of annual electricity consumed by the on-post family housing and generate 16,000 megawatt-hours in the first year of full operation. That is enough to power 1,456 homes for one year and the equivalent of planting 6 million trees or saving 479,000 gallons of fuel.

Together with the U.S. Army and Air Force, Corvias is strengthening sustainability and resiliency with projects that create military communities that are more energy independent and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Corvias’ portfolio-based solar program across partner military installations will play a large part in meeting the Department of Defense’s goal to strengthen energy and water resilience and reduce the risk to Army missions posed by utility disruptions affecting installations.

Across its nationwide portfolio of military housing, the Corvias solar program:

Generates 30.1 megawatts (MW) of solar energy, enough to power nearly 3,400 homes for a year

Includes over 3,500 rooftop and 17,000 ground-mounted solar panels across housing communities at Aberdeen Proving Ground and Fort Meade in Maryland, Fort Riley in Kansas, and Edwards Air Force Base in California

Offsets roughly 43% of annual electricity consumption to include future projects slated for construction at three additional military housing projects over the next two years, totaling 44 MW of renewable energy.

Reduces energy and water consumption by implementing technology upgrades inside the buildings bringing approximately 16,000 military homes to the highest energy standards available

In addition to this latest solar project, Corvias recently delivered other improvements to the family housing at Ft. Riley, including 32 newly renovated homes in the Rim Rock neighborhood, $16M energy upgrade project across over 3,500 homes, and is on schedule to begin vertical construction on new homes in the Warner Peterson neighborhood.

About Corvias

As a privately-owned company headquartered in East Greenwich, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.

For more than 20 years, Corvias Property Management has applied its resident-first approach to provide housing operations, maintenance, and service support for military and university communities to create safe, high-quality places to live, learn, work and interact. Corvias Property Management manages 35,000 residential units, totaling approximately 50 million gross square feet of real estate across 15 U.S. states, including at 13 military installations and 15 universities. More information can be found at www.corvias.com/propertymanagement/.

About Onyx

Onyx is a vertically integrated renewable energy developer headquartered in New York City. With over 160MW of operating assets as of June 2021, Onyx is recognized as a market leader in the development, construction, financing and operation of solar energy project across the United States. Onyx was established in 2014 and is co-owned by funds managed by Blackstone and Sustainable Development Capital LLC (“SDCL”).

Founded in 1985, Blackstone is a global alternative asset manager with over $619 billion of total assets under management as of year-end 2020. Onyx is Blackstone’s 9th portfolio management team and 3rd management team focused on power. Founded in 2007, SDCL is a UK-based alternative investment firm which manages SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc (“SEEIT”), an investment company listed on the London stock exchange (LON:SEIT). SEEIT owned a diversified portfolio of investments exceeding £600 million as of February 2021.