Unioil Selects P97 Networks to Enhance Digital Experience with Mobile Payments, Rewards and Find Station Functionality

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unioil Petroleum Philippines, the most diverse and innovative petroleum company in the country is pleased to announce its selection of P97 Networks, a leader in digital commerce innovation, to enhance the Unioil Mobile App with point of sale to fuel pump integration, loyalty card integration, mobile payment integration, offers, rewards, station locator and fuel price comparison functionality.

“Our commitment to taking an innovative approach in meeting the needs of our customers has helped us revolutionize how a fuel retailer can do business with both small and large customers. Adding the P97 Digital Commerce Platform will truly enhance our consumer offering and provide more value for our customers. Pump attendants no longer need to carry the wireless EDC terminal for customers to scan for mobile payment. This is really crucial for the convenience of the customer as it cuts down the duration and extra steps when refuelling at our stations,” said Ed Pasion, Unioil VP of Retail.

Unioil offers a complete line of Euro-5 standard fuels—from gasoline variants to its diesel--all of which significantly decrease emissions up to 77 percent. This makes Unioil’s specially formulated fuels the country’s cleanest range since 2017. Filipino drivers will soon have a safe, contactless and rewarding fuelling experience by 2021 with Unioil Mobile App.

“The new Unioil mobile app on the P97 Digital Commerce Platform will help continue to provide better digital experiences for Unioil’s customers. P97 are thrilled to be a part of Unioil’s retail expansion and improving their frictionless customer experience at the pump,” said Brad Jones, Managing Director of APAC, from P97 Networks.

COVID-19 accelerated the use of payments with mobile apps, as it provides a contactless payment solution versus the use of banknotes, providing a safer experience for consumers. It is estimated that nearly 76% of purchases in 2021 will be made within a mobile app.

P97’s pioneering Digital Commerce Platform is built on Industry Standards that enable fuel retailers to connect and communicate with their consumers, and has more than 40,000 stations connected today. P97 is proud to enable an enhanced mobile app experience at all Unioil locations, to purchase fuel products and earn rewards - all with the Unioil mobile app.

In today’s current environment, offering customers a fast, safe and personalized way to shop is essential. Unioil’s commitment is leading in innovative ways to engage with their customers to provide better experiences for their consumers to find, pay and get rewarded. Learn more about the P97 solution by visiting www.p97.com.

About Unioil Petroleum Philippines, Inc.

Since 1966, Unioil has led the way in innovative petroleum solutions, establishing itself as a highly innovative business partner for specialty oils, fuels and lubricants. Unioil runs retail station operations, provides Lubricants blending and marketing along with fuels trading, specialty oils trading and Bitumen (asphalt) distribution. Learn more at https://unioil.com.

About P97 Networks

P97 Networks provides a secure, mobile commerce and behavioral marketing platform that transforms mobile commerce for the convenience retail, fuel, and vehicle manufacturing industries. P97’s platform enhances the ability to attract, engage, and retain customers by securely connecting millions of individual mobile phones and connected cars with merchants using identity, geolocation-based software that creates a unique mobile consumer experience. For more information, visit www.p97.com.