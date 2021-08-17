Elbert Memorial Hospital Deploys LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots; First Hospital in Region to Deploy Coronavirus-Killing Technology

Patient safety is a top priority at Elbert Memorial Hospital, which recently invested in 2 LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots to enhance its disinfection strategy. The robots are proven to deactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. (Photo: Business Wire)

ELBERTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patient safety is a top priority at Elbert Memorial Hospital. As hospitals look for new and innovative ways to stop the spread of germs, Elbert Memorial Hospital has taken high-tech measures with the deployment of two LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots that quickly destroy viruses and bacteria in hard-to-clean places. The robots are proven to deactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on surfaces in 2 minutes.

“Elbert Memorial Hospital is committed to providing the safest and cleanest possible environment for our patients and staff. We want to do everything we can to reduce the spread of pathogens that can cause infections like COVID-19. Investing in these Xenex robots just furthers our commitment to the healthcare of this community,” said Kerry Trapnell, CEO of Elbert Memorial Hospital.

Manufactured by Xenex Disinfection Services, a world leader in UV disinfection for healthcare facilities, the robots use pulsed xenon to create intense bursts of broad spectrum ultraviolet (UV) light that quickly destroy bacteria and viruses without damaging materials in the room. More than 40 peer-reviewed studies have been published by healthcare facilities validating the efficacy of the LightStrike robot disinfection technology.

The pandemic has increased the world’s awareness of pathogen transmission. Some viruses and bacteria are becoming resistant to cleaning chemicals, antibiotics and even hand sanitizers, so forward-thinking hospitals like Elbert Memorial Hospital are turning to new technology to enhance their cleaning and sanitation practices. The LightStrike robots are proven to quickly deactivate coronavirus and other microorganisms that can cause infections, such as Clostridium difficile (C.diff), methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE) that often dwell on high-touch surfaces in healthcare facilities.

The robot works quickly (5-minute cycles) and does not require warm-up or cool-down time, so members of Elbert Memorial Hospital’s cleaning team are able to disinfect dozens of rooms per day (per robot). The hospital is currently conducting a naming contest for its two robots, which are already at work disinfecting rooms throughout the hospital, including the emergency department, patient rooms and patient care areas, operating rooms, public restrooms and offices.

Use of the LightStrike robots enhances the hospital’s already thorough processes for cleaning rooms and destroying the pathogens that can cause infections. Operated by the hospital’s environmental services (EVS) team, the LightStrike robot can disinfect a typical patient room in less than 15 minutes. The robot is part of the EVS team and did not replace any employees. First the room has to be cleaned and all visible dirt/fluids removed, trash emptied, linens removed – a normal cleaning. Then once the room is visually clean, the robot is brought in by the EVS team member and destroys microorganisms that may have been missed during the manual cleaning process - it destroys the deadly pathogens the naked eye can’t see.

About Elbert Memorial Hospital: Elbert Memorial Hospital is a 25-Bed Critical Access Hospital that has been providing care to Elbert and surrounding counties for 70 years. Services include acute care, swing bed, emergency, inpatient and outpatient surgery, state of the art radiology, outpatient rehab and many more. Our Mission is to continuously seek ways to improve our delivery of healthcare and related services that exceed the expectations of our patients, their families, and all other customers. To learn more about Elbert Memorial Hospital visit www.EMHcare.net.

About Xenex

Xenex is a world leader in UV technology-based disinfection strategies and solutions. Frost & Sullivan names Xenex the 2020 Global Company of the Year for its patented technology and being at the vanguard of the fight against SARS-CoV-2. Xenex is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products and services that utilize its innovative, proprietary disinfection technologies to stop the spread of deadly pathogens that cause infectious diseases. Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Sandler, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit www.xenex.com.